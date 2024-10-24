O’Hare International Airport Welcomes New Concessions To Terminal 5

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) joined Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and its concessions partners on Tuesday to celebrate an exciting milestone in O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 for ribbon-cutting ceremonies to mark the opening of four new concessions. Taking place in the recently expanded and modernized terminal, the celebrations highlighted the local and minority businesses behind these new brands, which include first-ever airport locations of popular dining destinations, luxury retail offerings, and an innovative grab-and-go concept.

“On behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson, I am honored to welcome these new concessions to enhance the passenger experience in our beautifully modernized and expanded Terminal 5,” said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. “These openings embody our commitment to creating opportunities for local business owners and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. As we work to build a better O'Hare for our passengers, we look forward to many more celebrations that contribute to building overall wealth for Chicagoans of all backgrounds.”

These new concessions demonstrate a shared commitment by the CDA and URW to diverse, inclusive airport concessions that reflect our work to raise the bar on local, minority and female-owned business participation. Eight minority business owners help power the four businesses, including two 100% minority-owned and operated units, Chick-fil-A and Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins. With these additions, O’Hare achieved an overall Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) participation rate of 38% and 40% for Terminal 5 specifically.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Chicago Department of Aviation,” said Brian Petrow, Senior Vice President, ORD, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. “The Terminal 5 concessions program has always been an industry leader and continues to raise the bar on inclusivity, local brands and customer experience. These new openings represent an exciting evolution of our Terminal 5 program and reflect our commitment to meeting the needs and desires of our O’Hare travelers.”

A 100% minority-owned joint venture between partners Marc Brooks of Chicago-based Hyde Park Hospitality and Ramona Hall of Florida-based Phillips Concessions brings the first-ever Chick-fil-A to Chicago’s airports. The restaurant, near Gate M10, serves the brand’s signature chicken sandwiches, fries, chicken tenders and more from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“As a native of Chicago, I’m extremely excited to bring the first Chick-fil-A to a Chicago airport that is also 100% minority-owned and operated,” said Marc Brooks, President & CEO, Hyde Park Hospitality. “We are proud to work with URW and are committed to working together to lower the barrier to entry, create more good-paying jobs, and empower the next generation of minority operators. With this flagship location, we’re also contributing to the economic development of the city with 75 full-time jobs plus 40 temporary construction jobs.”

Locally-owned Protein Bar, Inc. and its minority partners, Danon Garrett of D.C. Garrett Group and Miguel Cruz of BT Express Inc., make their airport debut with Protein Bar & Kitchen located near Gate M16. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Chicago’s original better-for-you restaurant chain offers a curated selection of made-to-order breakfast, salads, bowls and wraps, in addition to protein shakes, smoothies, retail snacks, and beverages.

"Protein Bar & Kitchen is a great fit for O’Hare International Airport and we are thrilled to deliver our first airport outpost along with our minority partners,” said Jeff Drake, CEO, Protein Bar & Kitchen. “The all-day power of protein is just as important when traveling, and we are excited to showcase our menu to the millions of people who travel daily.”

Local, minority-owned and operated partners, Faisal Poonja of ASAF Inc. and Kirit Patel of K&K Coffee LLC, delivered the combined Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins location to the lower level of Terminal 5. Open 24 hours a day, it serves coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and ice cream to passengers, visitors, and staff in the baggage claim arrivals area.

“Bringing two minority-owned businesses together to own and operate some of America’s favorite brands at one of the busiest airports in the world is a dream come true,” said Kirit Patel, CEO, K&K Coffee LLC. “We continue to expand and conveniently provide O’Hare travelers with great coffee, donuts, and now premium ice cream.”

Dufry and its local, minority partners Ralph Moore of RGMA and Melissa Ballate of Blue Daring are behind the new luxury retailer Gallery ORD. The shop, near gates M14 and M16, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a selection of designer sunglasses, apparel and accessories from brands including Chanel, Gucci, Armani Exchange, Louis Vuitton and more. A pre-owned luxury bag selection also offers customers an accessible and sustainable way to own designer goods.

“As an experienced concessionaire at O’Hare, I am grateful to be opening another retail destination in Terminal 5,” said Ralph Moore, CEO, RGMA. “Thank you to Commissioner Rhee and URW for your support and leadership in making Gallery ORD a reality. We are excited to continue to grow at O’Hare.”

“Gallery ORD’s cutting-edge design and open, accessible footprint are an excellent example of evolving our presence to enhance the retail experience, meet the needs of our travelers and grow with O'Hare,” said Melissa Ballate, President, Blue Daring. “As an owner and long-time partner who has been part of Terminal 5 for over a decade, I am proud of what we've done together with Avolta, URW and most of all our partners at CDA.”

The new concessions are the latest in a series of openings authorized under the largest concessions lease agreements at O’Hare in more than a decade, which was approved by the Chicago City Council in 2022. Other recent openings in Terminal 5 under that agreement include Bar Siena and The Hampton Social, which opened in January, and a series of grand openings including, Publican Quality Bread and Metropolis Coffee in August.

Even more new concessions are on their way to Terminal 5, including Butcher and the Burger, The Dearborn and Bronzeville Bar and Bites.

Additionally, the CDA joined Mayor Johnson earlier this month in announcing ORDerUp, one of the largest concessions bid opportunities in the history of U.S. airports. The request for proposals (RFP) includes opportunities for 112 individual concession locations in Terminals 1 and 3.

The new concessions are one of the final pieces of the $1.3 billion expansion and modernization of Terminal 5, which opened in early 2023. Work on a new, six-story parking garage for the terminal is underway and on track to be completed this fall.