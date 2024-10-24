Porter Airlines Becomes Toronto’s Second-Largest Carrier with Expanded Winter Service

Porter Airlines is operating its largest-ever winter schedule, establishing its position as the second-largest carrier in Toronto. With up to 180 daily flights across 34 destinations, Porter’s elevated economy experience is available to more cities from both Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

At Toronto Pearson, Porter will operate up to 86 daily flights, a 19% increase from last winter’s schedule. The airline is now serving 23 destinations, including four upcoming new options: West Palm Beach, San Diego, Thunder Bay and Palm Springs. Every flight from Toronto Pearson is operated by the state-of-the-art, 132-seat Embraer E195-E2.

With this expanded schedule, Porter has become the second-largest Canadian carrier between Canada and the United States at Toronto Pearson. Notably, flights to Florida have doubled, with up to 20 daily departures between Toronto and six destinations across the Sunshine State.

"Porter has demonstrated their commitment to building a hub at Toronto Pearson with an impressive 21 routes launching from our airport since it started service in 2023" said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Toronto Pearson. "We celebrate the new four destinations launching this winter and look forward to continuing to evolve our partnership to bring passengers even more options on routes."

At Billy Bishop, Porter continues to offer up to 94 daily flights to 15 destinations, serving both domestic Canada and U.S. markets. The airport provides passengers with unmatched, convenient access to downtown Toronto.

“Porter Airlines began its journey at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2006 and has grown to become one of Canada’s most cherished and largest airlines” stated RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto, which owns and operates the airport. “This winter, we are excited to collaborate with the Porter Airlines team to continue providing the award-winning service that our passengers have come to expect, ensuring they reach their destinations with ease.”

Across both airports, Porter offers up to 9,340 seats per day with its 180 flights, making it the second-largest airline in Toronto. It offers service to every Canadian province and to many southern U.S. destinations including Arizona, California, Florida and Nevada.

“Becoming the second-largest carrier in Toronto is the result of our passengers’ response to Porter’s elevated experience and the service provided by the entire Porter team,” said Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines. “As a result, we’ve become a major competitor across North America by challenging the definition of what it means to travel in economy.”

On every Porter flight, passengers enjoy Porter’s signature service, including no middle seats, complimentary wine and beer served in glassware, premium snacks, plus free, fast WiFi on Embraer E195-E2 routes.