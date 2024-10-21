New Aeromexico Route will Connect Phoenix

Aeromexico and Delta continue expanding their network to connect the United States and Mexico. Starting March 30, a new daily flight to Phoenix, Arizona will be operated from Mexico City International Airport.

Phoenix, located in the heart of Arizona, is a key destination for business and leisure trips. On the other hand, passengers flying to Mexico City will benefit from the airline's domestic network, which comprises 55 routes.

“This alliance solidifies Aeromexico and Delta as the airlines with the best connectivity between the United States and Mexico. By the end of 2024, we will jointly operate 80 routes, with more than 135 daily flights between both regions. We are excited that Arizona’s capital city will join this expansion; the city is a great destination for both business and leisure,” said Jeff Morgan, Aeromexico’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Scheduling.

“We are excited to welcome Aeromexico back to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to serve this crucial market,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “The demand for flights to Mexico from Phoenix has grown by 155% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Aeromexico’s nonstop service to Mexico City will improve travel options for our community as well as strengthen tourism and trade between our close-knit regions.”

Phoenix, better known as the Valley of the Sun, is characterized by its pleasant sunny weather year-round and majestic desert landscapes. The city offers many tourist attractions, including adventure, culture, or luxury activities such as vineyards, old Western ghost towns, golf courses, and world-class spas. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of the city's proximity to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Aeromexico will fly the route with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, known for its comfort, offering more legroom, overhead compartments with 50% more capacity, and high-speed Wi-Fi service, among other advantages.

The Aeromexico-Delta alliance has launched over 28 new routes this year, connecting key cities in Mexico and the United States, providing a standardized service that ensures a consistent customer experience.