Finnair Soars to New Heights with Largest Ever US Schedule to Finland

Finnair is continuing to grow its global presence, adding extra long-haul flights from its Helsinki hub to America and Asia next summer.

The news means the airline will boast its largest ever US schedule to Finland in 2025, with flights to Asia also at their highest levels since 2019.

The announcement comes as Finnair continues to see soaring demand for transatlantic travel to the Nordics among Americans, with up to 46% more US flights than summer 2024.

From 30 March 2025, Finnair’s popular route to Los Angeles will see flights increase up to five times per week, an increase from three times per week in summer 2024. This news comes hot on the heels of the route’s fifth anniversary, showcasing the demand for travel from Hollywood to Helsinki.

Chicago, known as the ‘Windy City’, will also benefit from up to daily flights to Finland next summer, an increase from the five times per week operation currently on offer, as Finnair gears up to celebrate a decade of flights to Illinois next year.

Direct flights from Dallas, the home of oneworld partner American Airlines, have also continued to rise in popularity since the route’s launch in 2022.

In summer 2025, Finnair will now offer up to 11 weekly flights from Texas, giving customers the choice of double daily flights each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - an 83% increase on this summer’s six weekly flights.

Customers are also set to be sleepless in Seattle, with the exciting prospect of extra flights to the Emerald City. From next summer, Finnair’s Seattle to Helsinki route will receive two extra weekly flights during peak periods, bringing the service up to five times weekly in 2025.

In Asia, the journey to Japan will be easier than ever, as Finnair increases flights from Helsinki to Osaka to daily, an increase from five weekly flights this summer. These flights will support Osaka’s position on the global stage, as the city gears up to host World Expo 2025.

The airline’s newest long-haul route to Nagoya, relaunched this summer, will also benefit from extra flights, increasing from twice per week this summer to four times weekly.

These increases come as Finnair prepares to operate daily flights to both Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita airports next summer, giving customers the choice of 25 weekly flights between Europe and Japan.

Flights to China are also set to receive a boost, with the Nordic carrier’s Helsinki to Shanghai service set to increase to four times weekly, up from three times weekly this summer.

Javier Roig Sanchez, Finnair General Manager North America, said: “While this summer comes to an end, here at Finnair we are ready to take-off with a bumper schedule for summer 2025.

“That’s why we are excited to have announced our largest ever schedule from the US to Helsinki, with extra flights from Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle, in response to the rising demand for Nordic travel.

“From our first long-haul flight to New York back in 1969, we’ve come a long way in the US, and know these extra transatlantic flights will prove popular with those travelling for business, leisure, or visiting family and friends.”

The Finnish airline currently offers direct flights to Helsinki from six North American destinations - Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Seattle - and is part of the Atlantic Joint Business (AJB), a transatlantic partnership between British Airways, American Airlines, Iberia, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections onto the carrier’s extensive European network, including over 25 Nordic and four Baltic destinations.

Finnair is also one of the only airlines to fly to Lapland year-round, offering customers the chance to enjoy the region’s beauty not only at Christmas but throughout the whole year.

For more information on Finnair’s routes and schedules, visit finnair.com