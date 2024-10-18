New Lease Agreement With United Airlines Brings Valued Aeronautical Development to Orlando

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has solidified a long-term operational relationship with one of its oldest airline partners. The GOAA board approved a landmark lease agreement on Wednesday with United Airlines for a new Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) complex at Orlando International Airport (MCO), creating a valuable opportunity for future aeronautical development.

The vision for the new $300+ million MRO campus includes construction of a new maintenance hangar and warehouse, renovations to one of United’s two existing hangars, and demolition of the other one. The scope of the lease includes a post-construction term of 30 years with an additional 10-year option period. This development follows the Innovation pillar in the Aviation Authority’s Strategic Plan, which calls for GOAA to champion a culture that supports multi-industry innovation initiatives.

“It is important for one of the nation’s busiest airports and most established legacy carriers to forge a lasting collaboration,” said Kevin J. Thibault, GOAA Chief Executive Officer. “United’s new state-of-the-art campus will be a game-changer. This significant capital investment will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and solidify MCO's position as a hub for aviation excellence."

“This new state-of-the art facility will bring our team closer together and create new synergies,” said Maria Deacon, United’s Senior Vice President of Technical Operations. “Expanding our footprint in Orlando is also part of our larger strategy to make the most of our planned work to improve reliability and being more proactive and predictive about each airframe we work in Heavy Maintenance.”

Under the new agreement, United will build a 354,400 square-foot hangar capable of accommodating up to six narrow-body aircraft at once, with the flexibility to accommodate one wide-body aircraft and three narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. In addition to the hangar, United will also construct a warehouse, shops, offices, work areas and parking facilities for staff. Current hangar facilities support nearly 1,000 local aircraft maintenance employees. United will continue to operate its existing facilities during the construction period. The airline will vacate its current warehouse once the relocation to the new MRO campus is complete, followed by the demolition of a hangar originally constructed in 1954.

By consolidating the United operation and vacating current facilities, development-ready land will be created with direct ramp and airside access. This type of real estate is a limited resource and is anticipated to spur future aeronautical development at MCO.