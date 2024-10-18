The City of Loveland, Colorado Names John Kinney, C.M., Director of Northern Colorado Regional Airport

The City of Loveland, Colorado has named John Kinney, C.M., as Airport Director of Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL). In this position, Mr. Kinney will oversee the daily operations, planning, development, and maintenance of the airport, ensuring compliance with regulations from the Cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, the TSA, and the FAA. He will begin his new role on November 12, 2024.

Mr. Kinney brings over 30 years of dedicated service in aviation management and leadership to his new role. He has overseen operations and emergency management at major airports including Denver International and Los Angeles International, as well as regional airports in Aspen and, most recently, Boulder. Mr. Kinney also served as Federal Security Director for the TSA at Chicago Midway, Denver International Airport and throughout Montana.

“The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is a well-designed airport with a solid reputation, talented team, great tenants, and strong community partnerships. I’m eager to join this dynamic environment and help shape its future," said Mr. Kinney. "FNL is not only a vital community asset but also a powerful economic driver with tremendous potential. I look forward to leveraging my experience and fostering collaboration with airport staff to benefit the airport, its stakeholders, and the broader community."



"Over the past decade, the airport has consistently excelled in safety, innovation, and operational efficiency. John’s extensive and diverse aviation experience make him the ideal leader to guide the airport into the future and serve the northern Colorado community,” said Acting Loveland City Manager Rod Wensing. "As we prepare for the grand opening of the new terminal and other advancements, I am excited to welcome John to the team.”



A licensed pilot since 1982, Mr. Kinney has been a prominent speaker in the transportation industry, in addition to being a contributing writer and advisor. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and has served on the board of directors for the Southwest and Northwest Chapters of AAAE. Mr. Kinney received a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Metropolitan State University of Denver.