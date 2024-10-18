San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport Takes Major Step Towards Modernizing Its Facilities

San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (OAK), completed its Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed OAK Terminal Modernization and Development Project. The Final EIR was released October 17, 2024. OAK is owned and operated by the Port of Oakland.

The Port is proposing to modernize OAK's aging passenger terminals including the demolition of part of Terminal 1 that was built in the 1960s and constructing new terminal facilities that will meet up-to-date safety, seismic, and efficiency standards. New environmental and zero-emissions innovations will be an integral part of the development. The project will also meet forecasted regional air travel demand throughout the San Francisco Bay Area over the next two decades, in line with a projected rise in nationwide air travel. The improved terminal complex will maintain OAK's leading position as the convenient, efficient, and environmentally-innovative airport located closest to the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area residents.

The Port previously prepared a Draft EIR to evaluate the potential environmental effects associated with the proposed project. The Draft EIR was released to the public for review and comment between July 17, 2023, and October 16, 2023. The Port received more than 1,000 comments and has been working to respond to these comments as part of its proposed project.

“Finalizing the Environmental Impact Report is a major milestone for the proposed OAK terminal modernization project,” said Port of Oakland Environmental Programs and Planning Director Colleen Liang. “The environmental process began in 2021, and this important step allows the Port staff and Board to continue the review, planning, and certification process needed to move this project forward.”

Revisions to the Draft EIR that were incorporated into the Final EIR include:

Responses to every public comment submitted during the public comment period;

Additional technical studies in support of the environmental findings; and

Added environmental measures to commit the Port to go beyond statutory requirements alone to mitigate anticipated impacts.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is a significant gateway utilized by diverse travelers from across the globe,” said Port of Oakland Aviation Director Craig Simon. “This milestone takes us one step closer to show Oakland’s welcoming culture as OAK serves millions of travelers who visit the region.”

Port staff will ask the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners to consider certification of the Final EIR on November 21, 2024.

For more information about the OAK Terminal Modernization and Development Project, visit the project website at www.oaklandairport.com/terminaldevelopment.