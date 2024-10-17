Connecticut Airport Authority Board of Directors Selects Next Executive Director

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) Board of Directors voted today to select Michael W. Shea as the organization’s next Executive Director. Current Executive Director Kevin Dillon previously announced his intent to retire in early 2025, and the Board’s selection follows a nationwide search that began in May 2024.

Mike currently serves as the CAA Deputy Executive Director – Finance, Business Development, Planning & Engineering. He started with the CAA as Director of Finance and CFO in September 2013.

Mike has played an integral role in the funding and execution of major capital projects, and his efforts have strongly benefited the CAA’s financial position. At Bradley International Airport (BDL), non-airline revenue has more than doubled during his tenure, allowing the CAA to keep airline costs low and spur additional nonstop route growth. Mike also helped negotiate and develop two new operating agreements with the airlines during his tenure, introducing a new philosophy to the rate-setting structure at BDL that has helped further increase the number of nonstop routes at BDL from 29 to nearly 50.

General aviation airport revenues have also more than doubled as a result of Mike and his team’s business development efforts across the CAA’s five general aviation airport system, significantly reducing the system’s operating losses.

“The CAA Board made an excellent choice in naming Mike Shea as its new executive director. Mike is intimately familiar with the operations of Connecticut’s airports, and he is part of the team that over the last several years is responsible for transforming Bradley International Airport into one of the highest ranked airports in the United States,” said Governor Lamont. “He understands that there is a direct connection between the strength of our airports and the strength of our economy, and his leadership will be a benefit to Connecticut’s airport system.”

“I am honored to serve as the CAA’s second executive director, and I look forward to continue building off the success and momentum that we have been able to achieve together over the past 11 years,” said CAA Deputy Executive Director – Finance, Business Development, Planning & Engineering Mike Shea. “I am thankful for this opportunity, and I particularly would like to thank the CAA Board for its confidence and Kevin Dillon for his mentorship during my tenure with the organization.”

In his capacity leading capital development, Mike was integral in the development of the airport’s new, $210 million ground transportation center, leading the bonding necessary to construct the facility and negotiating a 20-year agreement with the rental car companies to support the consolidation of their operations into the facility.

Most recently, Mike and his team completed design and initiated construction on Bradley International Airport’s $187 million checked baggage inspection system facility and $58 million passenger vertical circulation project, securing over $170 million of funds from various federal grant programs with no new debt being issued. These projects will significantly enhance the customer experience at the airport, increase available space for airlines to grow their operations, and enhance security checkpoint throughput.

“The CAA has been very fortunate to benefit from Kevin Dillon’s strong, stable leadership since its inception, and the Board could not be more pleased to continue this legacy of success with Mike’s deep knowledge and management skills,” said CAA Board Chair Tony Sheridan. “Mike has been a respected, senior leader at the CAA for many years now, and we are proud to have him serve as the organization’s next executive director.”

“Mike has been a valued member of the team ever since he walked in the door, and I am very proud of all that he has and will continue to accomplish with the organization,” said CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “As I enter retirement, I am confident that the CAA will continue to thrive under Mike’s leadership.”

Mike has also played an integral role in the negotiation of every recent tenant development deal at the CAA, including an agreement between the CAA and Sky Harbour Group Corporation that secures a $30 million investment from the company to build a multi-hangar campus on eight acres of land at BDL.

During Mike’s tenure, BDL has maintained high ratings with both of its major credit reporting agencies, and general airport revenue bond ratings have increased twice under his watch. The rating for the airport’s bonds associated with the new ground transportation center also recently increased two notches.

Mike was a Hartford Business Journal 2017 CFO of the Year award winner, and he was recently recognized as a Hartford Business Journal 2024 C-Suite award winner. Prior to the CAA, Mike served in senior finance roles for several real estate and insurance firms. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Boston College, and a Master of Science in Professional Accounting from the University of Hartford. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.