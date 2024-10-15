San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport Announces On-Demand Visual Interpretation

San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (OAK) today announced it will offer visual interpretation on-demand to blind and low-vision travelers with the Aira app. OAK travelers can use Aira for assistance with a range of tasks, including: locating bag drop, ordering food, navigating to their terminal, and finding rideshare or transit stops. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with no advance reservations required.

“San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport is pleased to offer this additional accessibility tool to enhance inclusion for all travelers,” says Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “We want all airport users to feel welcome at our facilities and know the benefits and conveniences available to them when they Fly the East Bay Way!”

Aira instantly connects blind and low vision people to professional visual interpreters. Aira will be available on-demand to anyone traveling through OAK. Travelers can simply download the app for Android or iPhone, open it, tap a button, and are connected to a visual interpreter, who can access a video stream from the caller’s camera. The visual interpreter can then explain the caller’s surroundings, describe, narrate, navigate, or read out loud.

“Blind and low-vision travelers face unique challenges at airports, where navigating a busy, constantly changing environment and accessing critical information is essential for a smooth experience. Without timely information and efficient navigation, the consequences can be significant.” said Troy Otillio, CEO of Aira. “We’re pleased to partner with San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport to enhance the accessibility and inclusiveness of their facility, and support more independent travel.”