Houston Airports Announces New United Airlines Service to Puerto Escondido

HOUSTON – Houston Airports continues strengthening its status as a primary gateway to Latin America by announcing United Airline's new service between George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico (PXM).



Beginning April 5, 2025, United will become the first and only airline to connect the United States to Puerto Escondido, which translates to 'hidden port' in English. Puerto Escondido is widely considered a hotspot on Mexico's Pacific Coast and is known for its many beaches and buzzing nightlife. This will reinforce Houston's role as a primary gateway to Latin America. The nonstop, once weekly, year-round flight will be operated by United Express partner Mesa Airlines on Embraer 175 aircraft.

The route will begin about a year before Houston hosts the 2026 World Cup, further supporting the opportunity for Houston to serve as a home base for World Cup fans wanting to attend matches throughout North America.



"Adding Puerto Escondido to our growing list of international destinations is another win for Houston before the 2026 World Cup," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. We are improving the passenger experience, from new flights to airport infrastructure and parking, to create new business and tourism opportunities. As a primary gateway to Latin America, Houston must continue expanding access, which will drive economic growth."



With this new flight, United will serve 23 destinations in Mexico, and 65 destinations in the broader Latin and Caribbean region. An inaugural flight between Houston and Medellin, Colombia, is set for November 13, 2024.



"United Airlines is proud to introduce this new route to Puerto Escondido, which not only enriches our network but also strengthens Houston's role as a vital link between the U.S. and Mexico. This service reflects our commitment to providing diverse travel options for our customers and supporting the growing demand for leisure and business travel to this vibrant destination,” said Phil Griffith, Vice President of Airport Operations, United Airlines, Houston hub.



Houston's strategic position as a global hub means this new connection with Puerto Escondido opens doors for leisure and business travelers. Puerto Escondido, renowned for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and growing popularity as a travel destination, will attract visitors to Houston as they transit through while providing local businesses with greater access to Mexico's Pacific Coast.



"This direct service benefits Houston in many ways," said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "It will boost our hospitality and tourism industries while creating new partnerships and economic exchanges between our city and Mexico. As an economic engine for our region, Houston Airports wants to ensure that Houston remains the first choice for travelers and businesses when they look toward Latin America."



With the addition of Puerto Escondido, Bush Airport will offer nonstop flights to 24 destinations in Mexico. Ten air carriers fly between Houston and Mexico via George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), ranking Houston’s airports among the top airports to connect the U.S. and Mexico.