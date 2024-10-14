Danielle Spicer Joins McFarland Johnson’s Environmental Division as Senior Project Manager

McFarland Johnson proudly announces the addition of Danielle Spicer, PE, LEED AP, ENV SP, as Senior Project Manager in the company’s Environmental Division. Danielle brings over 25 years of experience in stormwater management, drainage design, and environmental permitting, and her expertise will be pivotal in advancing McFarland Johnson’s environmental initiatives and enhancing its service offerings for the company.



Danielle’s extensive background aligns perfectly with McFarland Johnson’s vision of providing sustainable, high-quality infrastructure solutions. Her role will focus on expanding the firm’s capabilities in addressing complex regulatory and environmental challenges, specifically within the New England area.



“Danielle’s addition strengthens our team’s expertise in managing environmentally sensitive projects with precision and sustainability,” said Georgie Nugent, McFarland Johnson's Environmental Division Director. “Her leadership in sustainability, stormwater management, and permitting will allow us to take on more complex projects and navigate regulatory landscapes with greater efficiency, delivering added value to our clients.”



Key benefits Danielle brings to McFarland Johnson include:

Sustainability and resiliency-focused project management: A certified LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) and Envision Sustainability Professional (ENV SP), Danielle will drive McFarland Johnson’s commitment to sustainability in every project. Her ability to integrate green infrastructure and sustainable practices aligns with the firm’s goal to create resilient and environmentally responsible solutions.



Expertise in stormwater management and permitting: Danielle has led numerous projects in New England that involved intricate and complex problem solving, including work on the Massachusetts Port Authority Conley Terminal Expansion and the City of New Bedford’s Buttonwood Brook Water Quality Improvements. Her ability to design and implement stormwater systems that meet stringent environmental regulations and plan for future storm events will significantly boost McFarland Johnson’s project capabilities in these areas.



In-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal environmental regulations: Danielle’s years of navigating permitting processes make her an invaluable asset in streamlining project timelines and reducing risks associated with compliance delays. Her familiarity and relationships with agencies like the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, MEPA, and the Army Corps of Engineers ensures McFarland Johnson can deliver projects that meet all regulatory requirements efficiently.



Proven leadership on award-winning environmental projects: Danielle has successfully managed high-profile projects that have received industry accolades, including the Belle Isle Marsh Ecology Park, where her work minimized environmental impacts while preserving critical wetland areas. This kind of experience will strengthen McFarland Johnson’s ability to deliver not only on technical excellence but also on environmental stewardship.



“With Danielle on board, we will enhance our ability to offer innovative stormwater and environmental solutions across all areas of the company,” said Georgie. “Her track record in managing complex, multi-phase projects—while maintaining a focus on sustainability and resiliency—will help McFarland Johnson grow its presence in this critical market.”



Danielle’s deep technical expertise, coupled with her leadership in sustainability, environmental permitting, and stormwater management, will provide McFarland Johnson with a strategic advantage in delivering forward-thinking solutions for the infrastructure needs of tomorrow.



