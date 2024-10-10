Airport Dimensions Appoint Shaun Weston and Daniel Tárrega Bolstering Operational Excellence and Partnership Strategies

Airport Dimensions, the global specialists in airport experiences, has appointed Shaun Weston as COO / Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Daniel Tárrega as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. These appointments bolster Airport Dimension’s operational capacity and strengthen its partnership network to support the firm's rapid growth and further global expansion, ensuring that Airport Dimensions can offer its signature airport experiences to even more travellers and strategic partners worldwide.

Shaun joins Airport Dimensions from No1 Lounges, where he was Managing Director from September 2021 and was responsible for the delivery of numerous projects including the recent launch of the new MyLounge at London Luton Airport. As Airport Dimensions in partnership with Swissport own the No1 Lounges portfolio, Shaun has an innate understanding of the Airport Dimensions business, making this move the natural next step in a storied career. Shaun is an experienced executive leader in the hospitality and service sector having previously held roles at Swissport International and Swissport GB Limited. In his new role at Airport Dimensions, Shaun will be focused on delivering rigorous operational discipline, ensuring high performance and customer-focused services which make an impact across both the Airport Dimensions portfolio and that of its strategic partners. This is in service of the Airport Dimensions mission: delivering best in class experiences for passengers and their ever-changing needs and enhancing the overall experience offered by airport operators.

Daniel brings with him a deep understanding of the aviation and hospitality sector, having previously worked for Swissport in a number of senior leadership roles, including as Vice President of Global Operations where he was responsible for driving operational excellence across Swissport Global Network , and as Managing Director where he led large teams over multidisciplinary business lines, including the preparation of the first One World Lounge. A previous relationship with Airport Dimension’s parent company Collinson Group and its sister company Priority Pass sets Daniel in excellent stead for this new role, where he will be leading the overall vision and execution of the Chase partnership strategy and its future growth.

Mignon Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer at Airport Dimensions, commented: “We are thrilled to have Shaun and Daniel joining the Airport Dimensions team. Both bring with them years worth of hard earned experience and knowledge, which undoubtedly strengthen both our operations and our partner network. As 2025 approaches, Airport Dimensions has ambitious goals not just in terms of growth but also in regards to even more elevated standards for both the services and products we offer and I have no doubt that Daniel and Shaun will be instrumental in delivering this.”

Daniel Tárrega, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Airport Dimensions, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with the Collinson Group in a number of capacities over the course of my career in the aviation sector. From their partnerships with the likes of JP Morgan Chase and No 1 Lounges, I have long-admired the amazing, industry leading work undertaken by Airport Dimensions, executing top-tier airport experiences with an innovative, forward-looking approach. The combination of expertise and passion within the Airport Dimensions team is truly inspiring and equips me with the tools to support both our partnership network and the business growth in the future.”

Shaun Weston, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Chief Operations Officer at Airport Dimensions commented: ‘‘Airport Dimensions is an industry leader in the aviation sector when it comes to delivering world class products and services. I’ve seen the growth of the business first hand through my work at Swissport, and the entrepreneurial and collegiate spirit Airport Dimensions places at the forefront of its operations is what really attracted me to the firm. I'm focused on making Airport Dimensions’ operational excellence and efficiencies more visible and influential internally and across our ever-expanding partner network.”