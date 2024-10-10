Terrence Liercke Named Reagan National Airport Manager

Liercke, whose 25-year career spans operational management positions at Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports, currently serves as airport operations manager at Dulles. His previous positions with the Airports Authority include airport operations deputy manager, construction program integration specialist and operations duty manager at Dulles International, as well as airport operations duty manager and airport operations technician at Reagan National. He led Dulles International’s 2021 role in Operation Allies Welcome, which brought 52,000 evacuees from Afghanistan to the United States through Dulles following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and also played a key role in Reagan National Airport’s response to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. He also is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. “Terry Liercke brings a wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge to the very important job of airport manager at DCA, including strong relationships with airlines and other airport tenants as well as our federal partners at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Customs and other agencies,” Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said. “His deep background with every aspect of operations at both airports make him uniquely qualified to lead Reagan National forward in its mission of service to the traveling public in the National Capital region.” Liercke, who holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from George Mason University, succeeds Paul Malandrino, who retired earlier this year after a six-decade career in aviation, including 17 years as vice president and airport manager at Reagan National. Liercke’s appointment was approved Thursday at a special meeting of the Airports Authority board of directors.