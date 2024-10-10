  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    Houston Airports Welcomes ZIPAIR Tokyo to IAH

    Oct. 10, 2024
    To celebrate the launch of the new service in March 2025, ZIPAIR is offering airfare as low as $333 each way from Houston to Japan.

    Houston Airports continues to strengthen its status as a premier global gateway with the announcement of ZIPAIR Tokyo's new service between George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT). Starting March 4, 2025, ZIPAIR will launch weekly flights connecting Houston with Japan, marking the airline’s fifth U.S. route across the Pacific.

    This news comes ahead of the October 22 opening of the expanded International Terminal D at Bush Airport, which will support continued growth of both airlines and passengers.

    By offering more travel options, Houston is making it easier for tourists and business travelers to connect with our city, further boosting our economy and enhancing our position as an international hub.

    “We welcome ZIPAIR to Houston, as it reflects our city’s prominence on the global stage,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “The new route between Houston and Tokyo will strengthen our business ties with Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. It will also bring more visitors to experience Houston’s vibrant culture, world-class healthcare and diverse industries.”  

    ZIPAIR will operate four flights per week between Houston and Tokyo, using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The carrier's unique business model offers a comfortable and affordable travel experience for both seasoned and new travelers.

    “This new partnership with ZIPAIR aligns perfectly with the mission of Houston Airports to connect the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston,” said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “By adding more airline partners like ZIPAIR, we’re responding to growing passenger demand for international travel options. This new route to Tokyo not only strengthens our global connectivity but also offers travelers more flexibility and affordability, ensuring Houston remains a premier gateway for global travel.”

     

    Inaugural sale fare between IAH and NRT

    To celebrate the launch of the new service, ZIPAIR will offer a limited time airfare on their Standard Value Seat for the month of March as low as $333 each way from IAH to NRT. (inclusive of taxes and airport fees) Tickets will be available for purchase between Oct. 10 and Nov. 30 at https://www.zipair.net.

    “The launch of our service from Houston, Texas will offer a convenient low-cost option to travel between the U.S. and Asia. We are committed to providing our valued customers more flexibility to travel on international flights and believe this service will be successful due to the extensive airport connectivity featured at both George Bush Intercontinental and Tokyo Narita. We look forward to welcoming new and seasoned travelers to take advantage of our fully customizable travel experience,　including complimentary Wi-Fi service” said Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR Tokyo.

