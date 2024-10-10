TPA Damage Assessments Underway Following Hurricane Milton

With Hurricane Milton moving out of the region, Tampa International Airport is conducting an assessment of conditions on the airfield and throughout Airport facilities Thursday morning.

TPA officials plan to announce a reopening plan later on Thursday, after a thorough inspection of the 3,300-acre campus and its buildings has been completed.

These safety checks and damage evaluations are being conducted in close coordination with airport partners including the TSA and FAA and will take time.

The airport and the entire community are beginning the process of recovering from the effects of this historically powerful hurricane, which forced large-scale evacuations and resulted in damage across the region. TPA is eager to reopen and begin helping others in those efforts.

