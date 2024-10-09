ANC Awarded FAA Grant for Cogeneration Power Facility

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will have a more sustainable power source due to a confirmation of successful grant from the Federal Aviation Airport (FAA) for the development of a cogeneration power facility in ANC’s north terminal. This project aligns with ANC’s commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and resiliency, key components of the airport’s long-term sustainability efforts.

This funding is part of FAA's 2023 NOFO Supplemental Discretionary Grant Program, designed to support innovative projects that improve airport infrastructure and sustainability.

“We are proud to be among the recipients of this critical funding, which will enable us to implement advanced energy solutions,” said Angie Spear, Acting Director of ANC.

The new facility will feature a natural gas-fueled micro-turbine combined heat and power (CHP) system, boasting an impressive 90% energy conversion efficiency. This innovative system will generate both electrical and thermal energy, effectively capturing waste heat for the North Terminal's heating needs. Operating in parallel with the utility grid, it will ensure uninterrupted power during outages, reducing reliance on existing boiler systems.

This significant advancement will not only improve energy efficiency but also bolster the operational resilience of ANC, supporting the airport’s mission to create a sustainable and reliable airport experience for the travelling public.