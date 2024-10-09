NATA Honors Accomplished and Longtime Airport Leader

The airport director at Prescott (AZ) Regional Airport and the author of a long and distinguished aviation career, Richard “Rick” Crider will be presented with the NATA Airport Executive Partnership Award.



The award recognizes an airport manager for his or her outstanding efforts to foster relationships between aviation businesses and airport operators. Recipients of the award must illustrate leadership in the partnership between airport operators and airport tenants, developing a positive relationship between the airport and its businesses.



The honor will be presented as part of the NATA Industry Excellence Awards Presentation and Luncheon, to be held in conjunction with the association’s Aviation Business Conference in Nashville, TN, on November 13.



At the helm of Prescott for several months, Crider has already made a strong impact on the airport community there, leveraging his extensive resume of building vibrant airport communities and robust relationships with airport businesses and surrounding populations. Crider serves as Chair of the AAAE (American Association of Airport Executives) Board of Directors and was a founding member of the Association’s Industrial Aviation/Military Relations Committee.



“I’ve had the privilege of watching Rick’s career rise,” said NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna. “He has shown tremendous leadership within his own organizations and as a leader within AAAE. Rick knows that a healthy airport begins with healthy businesses and strong relationships.”



In his current role, Crider oversees one of the nation’s busiest general aviation airports. Prescott Regional houses six fight schools, including the preeminent Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; is home to a world-class U.S. Forest Service Fire Center; and has a vibrant general aviation community with more than 350 based aircraft. These activities, along with regional air carrier activities, have accounted for a combined 335,000 operations in the past year.



Prior to joining the City of Prescott, Crider served as executive vice president for airport/railport & military relations at Port San Antonio, a Texas-based development authority. In that role he served as executive agent for Kelly Field, a joint-use industrial airport that supports such aerospace giants as Boeing, Chromalloy, and StandardAero.



“The award is very humbling,” Crider said. “To be acknowledged in the same breath as some real giants who have big legacies in the industry is a true honor. I was completely surprised!”



Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase, and are also included in the conference registration. For more information on attending the presentation and luncheon, please contact Jillian Williams [email protected].



