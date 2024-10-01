Hartsfield-Jackson Signs Sister Airport Agreement with Airports Company South Africa

In a landmark move to enhance international collaboration, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has signed a Sister Airport Cooperation Agreement with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which operates nine airports, including O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg. Officially signed on Sept. 27, this agreement is part of the U.S.-South Africa joint Atlanta Phambili initiative – a program designed to foster economic, educational, and cultural exchanges between the two nations. The partnership will promote collaboration in operational best practices, passenger services, and air cargo management between the two major international hubs.



“In this age of global connectivity, this partnership represents an incredible opportunity for growth and learning,” said Jan Lennon, Interim General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “We are excited to work closely with our colleagues at O.R. Tambo International Airport to enhance connectivity and share expertise, ensuring both airports continue to lead globally.”



Odie Donald II, Chief of Staff for the City of Atlanta, emphasized the agreement’s broader impact on the city and its future prospects. “This agreement highlights Atlanta’s growing influence on the global stage. By building bridges with key international partners like South Africa, we not only strengthen our airport operations but also open doors to economic development and cultural exchange that will benefit both regions for years to come.”

Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Cynthia Griffin also underscored the importance of this agreement from a foreign policy perspective: “It will increase the flow of people and goods between our countries, and deepen our business, tourism, and cultural ties. The agreement reflects the spirit of the Atlanta Phambili initiative, which seeks to advance our bilateral partnership through economic, educational, and cultural exchanges. Phambili, which means “forward” in South African languages Zulu and Xhosa, embodies the optimism we have for the future of U.S.-South Africa relations.”



Mpumi Mpofu, Group CEO of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), echoed the enthusiasm of her ATL counterparts, noting the mutual benefits of the partnership:

“Through this cooperation, we are creating opportunities for innovation in passenger experience and operational efficiency. This agreement reinforces our shared vision for progress and positions both of our airports to better serve our communities.”

Interim ATL General Manager Jan Lennon, Airports Company South Africa Group CEO Mpumi Mpofu, City of Atlanta COO LaChandra Burks, South African Chamber of Commerce USA President Neil Diamond, and U.S. Mission in South Africa Minister Counselor for Commercial

Affairs Cynthia Griffin participated in the signing ceremony.



Following the signing, dignitaries from both cities participated in a gift exchange and a reception where future opportunities for collaboration were discussed. The agreement with ACSA is ATL’s 11th sister airport partnership and its fifth in Africa, underscoring ATL’s commitment to fostering global aviation relationships. It also advances joint efforts by the United States and the Republic of South Africa to deepen bilateral partnerships through the City of Atlanta.