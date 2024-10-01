SEA Airport Announces 11 New Dining and Retail Concessionaires for Upcoming C Concourse Expansion Space

|
The Port of Seattle announced 11 new dining and retail concepts selected in a competitive bidding process for locations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The new concessions are set to fill SEA’s expanded C Concourse, an Upgrade SEA capital project that adds four floors to the existing C Concourse, currently under construction. Travelers will recognize popular local and global brands serving up burgers, macarons, barbecue, and more.
Selected proposers were selected through a rigorous, thorough, and fair evaluation process with six rating criteria: background/experience and financial capability, concept development and customer experience, unit design and materials, financial offer, management/staffing and operations, job quality/workforce development. This process included external independent facilitation and observation.
The list of selected proposers are as follows:
Package/Space(s): FB1 (CC-26/NE-02)
Concept: (CC-26) Nanny’s: A Northwest BBQ Joint / (NE-02) Neighborhood Café
Selected Proposer: BF Foods, LLC/Heigh Connects, LLC
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB2 (CC-28)
Concept: Stumptown Coffee & Lucky Lounge
Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB3 (CC-30)
Concept: Connections Gourmet Market
Selected Proposer: Bambuza South Waterfront
Exemption: Non-Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB4 (CC-37)
Concept: Chili’s
Selected Proposer: SSP America SEA
Exemption: Non-Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB5 (CC-38)
Concept: Buffalo Wild Wings Go
Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB6SB (CC-40)
Concept: Port of Subs
Selected Proposer: Global Concessions, LLC
Exemption: Non-Exempt
Package/Space(s): FB7 (CC-41)
Concept: Great State Burger
Selected Proposer: Great State Burger, LLC
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
Package/Space(s): SR1 (CT-27/CT-07)
Concept: (CT-27) Bell St Landing by Hudson / (CT-07) Cobb’s Popcorn
Selected Proposer: HG SEA C-1 Retail Concessions, LLC
Exemption: Non-Exempt
Package/Space(s): SR2 (CT-08)
Concept: Sub Pop Records
Selected Proposer: Sub Pop Records
Exemption: Non-Exempt
Package/Space(s): SR3SB (CC-25)
Concept: Bite Society
Selected Proposer: The City Catering Company DBA Bite Society
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
Package/Space(s): SR4 (CC-27)
Concept: Lady Yum, LLC
Selected Proposer: Lady Yum
Exemption: Small Business Exempt
For information regarding the C Concourse Request for Proposals (RFP), please contact [email protected].