SEA Airport Announces 11 New Dining and Retail Concessionaires for Upcoming C Concourse Expansion Space

The Port of Seattle announced 11 new dining and retail concepts selected in a competitive bidding process for locations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The new concessions are set to fill SEA’s expanded C Concourse, an Upgrade SEA capital project that adds four floors to the existing C Concourse, currently under construction. Travelers will recognize popular local and global brands serving up burgers, macarons, barbecue, and more.



Selected proposers were selected through a rigorous, thorough, and fair evaluation process with six rating criteria: background/experience and financial capability, concept development and customer experience, unit design and materials, financial offer, management/staffing and operations, job quality/workforce development. This process included external independent facilitation and observation.



The list of selected proposers are as follows:



Package/Space(s): FB1 (CC-26/NE-02)

Concept: (CC-26) Nanny’s: A Northwest BBQ Joint / (NE-02) Neighborhood Café

Selected Proposer: BF Foods, LLC/Heigh Connects, LLC

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB2 (CC-28)

Concept: Stumptown Coffee & Lucky Lounge

Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB3 (CC-30)

Concept: Connections Gourmet Market

Selected Proposer: Bambuza South Waterfront

Exemption: Non-Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB4 (CC-37)

Concept: Chili’s

Selected Proposer: SSP America SEA

Exemption: Non-Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB5 (CC-38)

Concept: Buffalo Wild Wings Go

Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB6SB (CC-40)

Concept: Port of Subs

Selected Proposer: Global Concessions, LLC

Exemption: Non-Exempt



Package/Space(s): FB7 (CC-41)

Concept: Great State Burger

Selected Proposer: Great State Burger, LLC

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



Package/Space(s): SR1 (CT-27/CT-07)

Concept: (CT-27) Bell St Landing by Hudson / (CT-07) Cobb’s Popcorn

Selected Proposer: HG SEA C-1 Retail Concessions, LLC

Exemption: Non-Exempt



Package/Space(s): SR2 (CT-08)

Concept: Sub Pop Records

Selected Proposer: Sub Pop Records

Exemption: Non-Exempt



Package/Space(s): SR3SB (CC-25)

Concept: Bite Society

Selected Proposer: The City Catering Company DBA Bite Society

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



Package/Space(s): SR4 (CC-27)

Concept: Lady Yum, LLC

Selected Proposer: Lady Yum

Exemption: Small Business Exempt



For information regarding the C Concourse Request for Proposals (RFP), please contact [email protected].