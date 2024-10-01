  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    SEA Airport Announces 11 New Dining and Retail Concessionaires for Upcoming C Concourse Expansion Space

    Oct. 1, 2024
    Selected proposers feature global and local favorites from wings to sub sandwiches, music, and more

    The Port of Seattle announced 11 new dining and retail concepts selected in a competitive bidding process for locations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The new concessions are set to fill SEA’s expanded C Concourse, an Upgrade SEA capital project that adds four floors to the existing C Concourse, currently under construction. Travelers will recognize popular local and global brands serving up burgers, macarons, barbecue, and more.

    Selected proposers were selected through a rigorous, thorough, and fair evaluation process with six rating criteria: background/experience and financial capability, concept development and customer experience, unit design and materials, financial offer, management/staffing and operations, job quality/workforce development. This process included external independent facilitation and observation. 

    The list of selected proposers are as follows:

    Package/Space(s): FB1 (CC-26/NE-02)
    Concept: (CC-26) Nanny’s: A Northwest BBQ Joint / (NE-02) Neighborhood Café
    Selected Proposer: BF Foods, LLC/Heigh Connects, LLC
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt  

    Package/Space(s): FB2 (CC-28)
    Concept: Stumptown Coffee & Lucky Lounge
    Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt

    Package/Space(s): FB3 (CC-30)
    Concept: Connections Gourmet Market
    Selected Proposer: Bambuza South Waterfront
    Exemption: Non-Exempt 

    Package/Space(s): FB4 (CC-37)
    Concept: Chili’s
    Selected Proposer: SSP America SEA
    Exemption: Non-Exempt

    Package/Space(s): FB5 (CC-38)
    Concept: Buffalo Wild Wings Go
    Selected Proposer: Latrelle’s Concourse Foods, LP
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt

    Package/Space(s): FB6SB (CC-40)
    Concept: Port of Subs
    Selected Proposer: Global Concessions, LLC
    Exemption: Non-Exempt

    Package/Space(s): FB7 (CC-41)
    Concept: Great State Burger
    Selected Proposer: Great State Burger, LLC
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt

    Package/Space(s): SR1 (CT-27/CT-07)
    Concept: (CT-27) Bell St Landing by Hudson / (CT-07) Cobb’s Popcorn
    Selected Proposer: HG SEA C-1 Retail Concessions, LLC
    Exemption: Non-Exempt

    Package/Space(s): SR2 (CT-08)
    Concept: Sub Pop Records
    Selected Proposer: Sub Pop Records
    Exemption: Non-Exempt

    Package/Space(s): SR3SB (CC-25)
    Concept: Bite Society
    Selected Proposer: The City Catering Company DBA Bite Society
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt

    Package/Space(s): SR4 (CC-27)
    Concept: Lady Yum, LLC
    Selected Proposer: Lady Yum
    Exemption: Small Business Exempt

    For information regarding the C Concourse Request for Proposals (RFP), please contact [email protected].

     

