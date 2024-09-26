Port Authority, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and American Airlines Announce New Concessions Lineup of Iconic Brands and New York Favorites Powered by Diverse and Local Businesses at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in partnership with American Airlines and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, today announced 21 new dining, retail, entertainment, and amenity brands powered by 13 local and diverse businesses are among the first selected as part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)’s Terminal 8. The iconic U.S. airport lineup features popular powerhouse brands such as Eataly and Momofuku alongside beloved New York local favorites Black Tap, Alidoro, Harlem Chocolate Factory and many more.

The commercial redevelopment program by JFK T8 Innovation Partners, a joint venture led by URW and certified minority-business enterprise (MBE) equity partner Phoenix Infrastructure Group, follows the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8. Completed in November 2022, the newly expanded and modernized Terminal 8 is a component of the Port Authority’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK, which prioritizes world-class dining and retail alongside inspiring public art in every new or modernized terminal.

“Airports are the front door to our region and as such it’s important that travelers from around the world get to experience the culture, traditions and diversity that make this region unique while they’re at JFK,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Empowering local and diverse businesses to join our concessions program at the airports helps to create the world-class travel experiences passengers have come to expect.”

“Our single-minded focus has been to build a new JFK International Airport that will rival the best in the world, while also generating economic opportunities for the communities nearby,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “At the heart of that effort is the ambitious commercial program underway at Terminal 8, which will bring together global brands and iconic local businesses that will combine with our public art, branding and architecture to create a sense of place unique to New York.”

“Terminal 8 is one of the most anticipated commercial redevelopments in the U.S,” said Dominic Lowe, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s U.S. Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful to the Port Authority and American Airlines for their partnership as together we create an exciting new energy, vibe, and experience that travelers and airport employees will love. And most importantly, the new concessions lineup is powered by innovative partnerships that are helping more minority- and women-owned businesses get in the door, grow and prosper at JFK. Today’s announcement is just the beginning.”

“The brands coming to JFK’s Terminal 8 over the next year will make for an unforgettable customer experience,” said Amanda Zhang, American Airlines Vice President of Airport Affairs and Facilities. “The wide range of dining and shopping offerings means there is something for everyone to enjoy, all while allowing passengers from around the world to get a taste of what Queens, New York City and New York state communities have to offer.”

“It is exhilarating to see this project and the positive effects on the Queens community come to fruition,” said Jeremy Ebie, Phoenix Infrastructure Group CEO. “We sought to raise the bar in customer experience and improve the model for engaging with local communities while delivering a world-class gateway at JFK. This is a pivotal moment for JFK, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

The Port Authority and the airport’s private terminal developers and operators are working closely with the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council to ensure that this historic investment at JFK generates economic and educational opportunities for the communities surrounding the airport. The council, which is led by U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., has prioritized participation by minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) in the overall JFK redevelopment project. To date, that effort has set a New York state record of $2.3 billion in contract awards to MWBE firms in the redevelopment of JFK, with much more to come.

The Port Authority, American Airlines, URW and the advisory council have engaged in a variety of initiatives to expand and increase participation by local, diverse and disadvantaged businesses in the airport’s concessions program, one of which is the Institute of Concessions (IOC). Launched in 2023, the IOC is a training and mentoring program designed to equip local and diverse businesses with the skills and competencies to compete for and successfully operate at the world-class JFK International Airport. IOC graduates are expected to be among the next round of businesses chosen to participate in the Terminal 8 concessions program.

“Airports are where expectations and reality come together,” said U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York. “I'm thrilled knowing that travelers and their families will now get a chance to experience New York’s unique culture while on the move. Under the Terminal 8’s concessions program, entrepreneurs will have access to certifications and resources that propel their local businesses. Queens has always been home to diverse traditions. Now is the time for these traditions to flourish and be reflected in establishments such as Terminal 8. Local businesses are the backbone of our community, and they deserve this opportunity to thrive. This redevelopment program will set a new standard for what it looks like when diversity is prioritized and supported.”

“JFK Airport is our gateway to the world, so I am thrilled that so many outstanding Queens-based businesses will be operating in the airport’s redeveloped Terminal 8,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “The presence of such a diverse array of our borough’s businesses in Terminal 8 will allow travelers from across the globe to enjoy a wide variety of high-quality, Queens-flavored foods, products, services and amenities. The redevelopment of Terminal 8 offers a fantastic, unprecedented opportunity to bring ‘The World’s Borough’ and its amazing businesses to the attention of worldwide travelers.”

“Given that Queens and JFK are for many their very first step into New York, I am delighted to see JFK Terminal 8 deliver a seamless New York experience with its mix of iconic brands and upgraded amenities,” said New York State Sen. Leroy Comrie. “It’s also encouraging to see MBEs and MWBEs represented, empowering our community through increased economic opportunities. Thank you to the team at American Airlines, my colleagues in government and all other partners for their leadership and commitment to this project.”

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter for John F. Kennedy International Airport, I want to express my support for the inclusion of local and diverse businesses in this redevelopment initiative,” said New York State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. “The partnership between the Port Authority, American Airlines, and URW Airports exemplifies a commitment to fostering an inclusive economy that reflects the rich tapestry of our communities. This $125 million investment not only enhances the travel experience but also empowers local entrepreneurs, ensuring that the heart of New York is represented at JFK. Together, we are not just building a terminal; we are building opportunities for all.”

“I am thrilled to see the transformative redevelopment of JFK Terminal 8, which brings together a remarkable mix of iconic brands and beloved local favorites, all driven by diverse, local businesses,” said New York State Assemblywoman Alicia L. Hyndman. “With nearly half of the selected businesses being local and diverse, we are not only elevating the travel experience for millions of passengers but also strengthening our communities economically. New York's vibrant cultures and diverse backgrounds are on full display, allowing visitors to experience them all in one place. This project marks a significant step forward, celebrating our diversity and creating opportunities for everyone.”

“Throughout the redevelopment of JFK International Airport, it has always been important that local small businesses, MWBE firms, and southeast Queens residents can contribute and benefit from the opportunities generated by this $19 billion project,” said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “It is encouraging that local businesses have been selected to operate concessions at Terminal 8, including from southeast Queens. These opportunities will allow travelers from around the world to experience the authentic flavors and cultures that make up our wonderfully diverse city. While this progress is welcome, more small businesses in the surrounding neighborhoods are still awaiting opportunities to participate and benefit. It is critical for the investments of this project to expand even greater throughout our southeast Queens community.”

“Supporting local businesses and MWBEs is essential to fostering opportunities and building generational wealth in our communities,” said New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers. “I am pleased to see that local and diverse New York City businesses are being prioritized in the new concessions at JFK Terminal 8. I look forward to continuing my work with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to ensure that this commitment to local and MWBE businesses remains central as the project progresses.”

“I applaud the Port Authority, American Airlines, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for their commitment to fostering local and diverse businesses through the redevelopment of JFK’s Terminal 8,” said New York City Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams. “The inclusion of New York’s beloved small businesses and minority-owned enterprises in this iconic airport showcases the power of public-private partnerships to drive economic growth while celebrating the unique cultural fabric of our city. This $125 million investment not only enhances the traveler experience but also opens new doors of opportunity for the businesses that make New York thrive.”

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to see the Port Authority of NY and NJ’s commitment to showcasing diverse and local businesses at JFK International Terminal 8. By featuring local businesses from Queens and throughout the five boroughs, this new concessions lineup not only enhances the travel experience but also provides invaluable opportunities for our small businesses and entrepreneurs to reach a global audience,” said Thomas Grech, President & CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a win-win for our local economy and for travelers who will now get a true taste of the best New York has to offer.”

“JFK Airport is becoming a world-class travel hub setting a new standard around the globe,” said Justin Rodgers, President & CEO, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. “The state-of-the-art designs, vast dining options and overall experience further enhance visitors' travel through New York. This is an opportunity for family-owned, community businesses to thrive and create a pathway for generational wealth. The Port Authority and American Airlines have done a tremendous job.”

“I am proud of the collective efforts of the JFK Terminal 8 partners lead by American Airlines, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the JFK Advisory Council led by Co-Chairs Congressman Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in exceeding our expectations not only the physical redesign of T8 but just as important the emphasis on having concessions operated by local minority-owned businesses,” said Kevin Alexander, President & CEO, Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation. “JFK International Airport, a world-class airport with a local flavor!”

An emphasis on locally owned and diverse businesses will create economic opportunities for the community and provide travelers with a unique New York sense of place at Terminal 8. The completely redesigned terminal will provide passengers with more than 60 new concessions along with a performance space and new digitally enabled experiences for customers of American and its partner airlines.

For Terminal 8’s concessions program, the Port Authority and URW engaged in extensive community outreach to recruit local and diverse businesses, in partnership with local elected officials and community partners. URW Airports enhanced participation by Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE) by pairing local operators with first-to-the-airport brands and experienced ACDBE operators and by supporting local emerging entrepreneurs seeking ACDBE certification. Today's announcement represents a 47 percent ACDBE participation, which puts the program on track to dramatically exceed the 30 percent project participation goal.

Showcasing New York’s World-Renowned Culinary Scene



A first at any U.S. airport, David Chang’s Peach Palace by Momofuku will serve up Asian-American cuisine and drinks. New York favorite Alidoro, operated by ACDBE M&R Concessions, will open its first airport restaurant providing specialty sandwiches to its fans.

Other local tastes of New York will include the award-winning Black Tap Burgers’ Black Tap Singles & Doubles, along with Black Tap Bar and its culinary take on chicken, Tender Crush. NY Creperie offers a selection of savory and sweet crepes featuring classic favorites alongside innovative creations. Famous for its delicious baked goods, New York-based Zaro’s Family Bakery strives to make life a little sweeter with its Old World-style recipes for passengers. Dos Toros Taqueria will bring its Mission-style taqueria vibe with fresh, flavorful ingredients. International tastes of New York include the family-owned New York-based Caribbean quick-service restaurant Golden Krust, serving up the authentic bold flavors of the islands.

Global brands will complement the local offerings, such as the first U.S. airport location of Eataly, which will wow passengers with a taste of Italy at its full-service restaurant and adjoining wine bar serving Italian classics such as antipasti, pasta and Neapolitan pizza. Nearby space will include a café with Eataly grab-and-go favorites and coffee, plus a curated retail selection. Other internationally known brands include Pret A Manger, Shake Shack, Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

Delivering the Best in Local Retail, Tech, Travel Essentials and Amenities



Passengers looking for the latest in unique New York-centric gifts will be delighted to find the first airport outposts of Harlem Chocolate Factory and the iconic I Love NY from Times Square. Dear NYC, will feature specially curated collections that represent the city through products from local makers and entrepreneurs.

Favorite tech brands and products are the spotlight of iPorte offering tech needs, must-haves and the latest releases. Travel essentials will be easy to find with five Hudson shops throughout the terminal carrying a variety of magazines, snacks and beverages, travel and convenience necessities, local souvenirs, electronics and more.

Terminal 8 also will offer the best-in-class amenities, including the premiere video lounge Gameway and Minute Suites, exclusive private suites for passengers.

New concessions will open in phases in 2024 and 2025 with more brand announcements coming soon. URW is committed to lowering the barriers of entry to ensure the commercial program reflects the rich diversity of Queens. Certified ACDBE firms must meet eligibility standards established by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), including ownership of at least 51 percent by a socially or economically disadvantaged individual and management and daily business operations controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.



“As a local black woman-owned business, opening at Terminal 8 is not only a monumental moment for us but for Harlem too,” said Jessica Spaulding, Founder and CEO, Harlem Chocolate Factory. “Growing up here, you never feel as if Harlem is receiving the accolades it deserves, and now we can share our culture with the world.”

“For the past five years, we’ve proudly served as a Queens-based ACDBE operator at JFK’s Terminal 8. We are deeply appreciative of URW’s support in partnering us with the iconic Black Tap brand, which is now helping us expand and grow,” said Sam Shamin, President, MSJ786 Food Group. “Now having the support of URW to bring local New York favorite Alidoro, plus our other concessions, to the revamped T8 is a significant moment for our business.”

“Starting our 100 percent ACDBE family business at JFK where my dad first arrived in the U.S. was a dream come true,” said Rajiv Singla, Chief Financial Officer, M&R Concessions. “Now having the support of URW to bring local New York favorite Alidoro, plus our other concessions, to the revamped T8 is a significant moment for our business.”

“When we launched our 100 percent ACDBE, woman-owned company just six years ago we had hopes of opening at one of the busiest, international airports in the country and now that goal has come to fruition. We are proud to be opening our third location with URW,” said Emma Walbridge, Co-founder, Gameway. “Game on!”

“Launching our first airport restaurant in New York is a big deal for us. We’ve always tried to find value where others don't and bring delicious food to unexpected places. Peach Palace by Momofuku is no different. We’re travelers ourselves and are always looking for something delicious at the airport,” said Marguerite Mariscal, CEO, Momofuku. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring a taste of what we do to a space unlike any we've created before.”

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community



In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. It is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, southwest Queens, the Rockaways and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has been working with the Port Authority to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, MWBEs, students and jobseekers. This includes programming to advance the Port Authority’s commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of the JFK redevelopment program, including terminal projects, which will be built by union labor under a full project-labor agreement. Other community development initiatives prioritized by the council focus on job opportunities and workforce development programs for residents, small business outreach and development, and educational programming for local students.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway



In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport’s north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority’s capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.