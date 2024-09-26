Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Celebrates Major Milestone in Journey With AUS Expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) today announced a significant milestone in its Journey With AUS expansion program. The Austin City Council approved all major expansion projects on their September 26 agenda to move forward with professional services contracts, paving the way for the design and construction of new airport facilities for a better-connected Austin.



The Journey With AUS is a comprehensive expansion program to enhance AUS's capacity and infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the region. Key program efforts include: Concourse B: A new, 20-gate midfield concourse to meet the airport’s long-term passenger activity level demand, with modern boarding areas, ample concession spaces, and directly connected with the Barbara Jordan Terminal. Anticipated completion in 2030.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall: A new multistory building, north of the Barbara Jordan Terminal, will add expanded ticketing and check-in areas, consolidated security checkpoints, additional tenant and an expanded baggage claim area all roughly estimated to be completed in 2030.

Landside Improvements: Replacing the Red Garage with a new parking garage, surface lots and an improved roadway and a larger curbside for passenger drop-off to the new Arrivals and Departures Hall.

Airside Enhancements: Enhancing the airport's airfield with new parallel midfield taxiways to better connect our two runways and to support an efficient operation of Concourse B and future concourses.

Infrastructure Upgrades: Upgrading various critical airport utilities like a new Central Utility Plant to heat and cool an expanded AUS. Today’s Council actions authorize the airport to enter into a contract with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP for the design and Austin Commercial LP for the construction of the Arrivals and Departures Hall project and with Hensel Phelps Construction Company for the construction of a new 20+ gate midfield concourse. To date, the Department of Aviation has completed more than 20 different solicitations in collaboration with the Small and Minority Business Resources Department and the Financial Services Department.



“The work we are doing to transform our airport doesn’t stop at opening doors for more nonstop flights and an improved customer experience,” said Kirk Watson, Mayor of Austin. “This program will infuse approximately $437 million to small, woman-owned, and minority-owned businesses who will join this journey to modernize the Austin airport. I want to thank the City of Austin professionals whose hard work has allowed us to meet this milestone and I applaud all the selected Prime firms for exceeding their subcontracting goals that create incredible economic opportunities for our community.”



"Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is a vital asset to our city, and ensuring support for the Journey With AUS expansion program is one of my top priorities as City Manager,” said T.C. Broadnax, Austin City Manager. “We are very appreciative of the Mayor and Council’s approval to move forward with improvements that will not only enhance the travel experience for our residents and visitors, but also contribute to Austin's economic growth and reputation as a dynamic, connected city. This transformative work is further made possible with the support of numerous City of Austin departments working collaboratively to deliver this much-needed expansion."



“As we continue advancing the transformative Journey With AUS expansion program, we remain committed to delivering an exceptional airport experience that will not only increase capacity but also drive economic growth for our region, connect our community to the world and improve the overall quality of life for our community,” said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS CEO. We deeply appreciate the ongoing support from our Mayor, City Council, City leaders, airlines, partner departments, and the traveling public. I would also like to extend a special thanks to the Aviation Department staff and all City of Austin personnel who have been working tirelessly since the launch of our program to bring these projects to life.”



As design and construction teams for the program’s two largest projects, Concourse B and the Arrivals and Departures Hall, finalize contracts and begin their onboarding process, the expansion team, led by the Department of Aviation staff, includes a diverse group of professionals comprised of professional firms and their subconsultants, augmented consultant staff and City professionals from different Departments, will continue to work on enabling projects and near-term improvements, like the West Gate Expansion, Outbound Baggage Handling System, Atrium Infill and West Infill expansion. These projects will add more passenger areas to the terminal by 2026.



The Journey With AUS program represents an estimated $4 billion investment into modernizing and expanding Austin-Bergstrom. A critical funding component of the program comes through Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. To date, the program has benefitted from more than $42 million in competitive and entitlement FAA funding, which would not be possible without the advocacy of our region’s elected federal delegation. Other funding sources for the program include current and future airport revenues, cash reserves and airport revenue bonds. As with all airport expenditures, the program does not receive any local Austin taxpayer dollars.



As pre-design work and outreach to recruit subconsultants occurs for the Arrivals and Departures Hall and Concourse B projects over the next few months, travelers at the airport will see work occurring on active improvement and expansion projects: The West Gate Expansion project; the West Infill and TSA Checkpoint 3 Expansion project; an Atrium Infill project to floor-in the terminal open space above baggage claim to make more space for TSA Checkpoint and ticket counter queuing; and the International Arrivals Near-Term Improvements project to add more space and baggage carousels to the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility that arriving international travelers use to collect bags and Customs and Border Protection processing.



Travelers can stay updated and informed on construction activities, travel guidance and expansion program milestones by signing up for emails from the airport and by visiting FlyAustin.com.



For Media: Click here to access a drive of expansion program project renderings. Please note, these 2040 Master Plan renderings from 2019 are outdated and do not reflect the expansion program. AUS does not recommend using it in coverage.