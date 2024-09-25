Gainesville Regional Airport Partners with BETA Technologies to Install Electric Aviation Charging Capabilities

Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) and University Air Center have partnered with BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company based in Burlington, Vermont, to install electric aircraft and vehicle charging infrastructure. With this installation, GNV has become one of Florida’s earliest airports to undertake this utility upgrade and join BETA’s growing network of aircraft chargers in the U.S.

The electric charging infrastructure designed by BETA is multimodal and interoperable, meaning it is capable of powering all types of electric aircraft as well as electric ground vehicles like cars, vans, and aircraft tugs. GNV has installed one Level 3 Fast-Charger located airside at University Air Center, GNV’s fixed-base operator. With its position inside the airport fence, the charger is ready for use by electric aircraft as well as electric ground vehicles and airport equipment.

With these additions, Gainesville Regional Airport is well-positioned to support the electric air transportation future, which is set to grow the economy, create job opportunities, and enhance healthcare services. Electric aviation can deliver faster, more efficient transportation for medical supplies and emergency services while providing greater accessibility to hard-to-reach geographies at a lower cost.

“We are excited to participate with BETA Technologies and be part of this exciting electric charging infrastructure roll-out,” said Allan Penksa, CEO, Gainesville Regional Airport. “Along with our partners at our FBO, University Air Center, we welcome the opportunity to offer one more way to help our customers Fly Easy. We appreciate being chosen by BETA to be part of their clear, sustainable and quiet electric flight path.”

“Electric aviation will fundamentally change the way we move both goods and people, creating greater access and connectivity via regional air transport,” said Nate Ward, BETA’s Head of Network Development. “As we round the corner toward getting our electric aircraft into the market, it’s critical that the infrastructure is in place to support them. It’s wonderful to work with partners like Gainesville Regional Airport and University Air Center, who understand how important this technology is to overall progress of the industry.”

This latest collaboration is just one of many recent enhancements at GNV, including taxiway rehabilitation, the construction of a new 418-space parking garage and intermodal transportation facility, and enhanced airline office and baggage handling system improvements.

Gainesville Regional Airport joins a growing national network of electric infrastructure that BETA is deploying across the U.S. Currently, the company has 33 active site locations from Vermont to Florida to Arkansas, with more than 50 additional sites in development for public and private use across the East, West, and Gulf coasts. BETA’s charge cubes, which are UL-certified and compliant to industry standards, have been purchased by numerous industry players including Archer Aviation, Signature Aviation, Atlantic Aviation, AvFlight, and the Department of Defense.

In addition to charging solutions, BETA continues to progress its all-electric aircraft – the A250 ALIA VTOL and the CX300 ALIA CTOL – toward certification, anticipating entry into service in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The company has opened the doors to a 188,500 sq ft aircraft production facility in Vermont, where it is beginning to manufacture aircraft for delivery to its growing base of customers, which includes global operators across cargo and logistics, medical, defense, and passenger applications, including UPS, Air New Zealand, United Therapeutics, Bristow, Blade, LCI, Helijet, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Aerospace and innovation are key components of Florida’s strategic transportation plans for the future, as highlighted by Gainesville’s embrace of this new technology.