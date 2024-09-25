ACI World launches expanded guidance to enhance accessible travel

Atlanta, 24 September 2024 – Airports Council International (ACI) World today launched the Airports and Accessible Travel: A Practical Guide – an essential publication dedicated to improving accessible travel for all passengers. The launch took place during the Airports Service Quality (ASQ) Forum at the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit—the world's premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience. The guide has been developed by the ACI World Facilitation and Services Standing Committee, together with leading accessibility advocacy groups, ACI World training partners, ACI Regions, ACI airport members and Customer Centric Consulting. It was made possible with the financial support of InterVISTAS Consulting and Amadeus. Building on the ACI World Airports and Persons with Disabilities Handbook, the expanded guidance provides up-to-date best practices for integrating accessibility into both new and existing airport facilities. It includes practical recommendations, case studies, and strategies for barrier-free design, accessible procedures, and services for passengers with visible and non-visible disabilities, while also focusing on staff training. ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said: “Approximately 1.3 billion people, or one in six globally, experience some form of disability (WHO). ACI World is dedicated to assisting our member airports in creating barrier-free environments, ensuring equal access and exceptional travel experiences for all airport guests, regardless of ability. We remain committed to advocating for and developing resources, such as the new Airports and Accessible Travel publication, to support our members in providing a more inclusive and accessible air transport system.” The Airports and Accessibility Travel: A Practical Guide is being launched during the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council’s Year of Facilitation, aiming to enhance global awareness and underscore the importance of facilitation in the aviation sector. To further support its global members, ACI also developed the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) program, which provides a continuous improvement path for airports regarding accessibility for passengers with disabilities. This program helps airports measure, evaluate, and enhance their accessibility management and culture through tailored advice from subject matter experts and learning experiences with peers. It remains the only international assessment and accreditation program dedicated to airport accessibility for passengers with disabilities. The first certificate ceremony of the program was held during the ASQ Forum, marking the AEA program’s second anniversary. To date, over 50 airports have joined the initiative, underscoring airports’ dedication to building a more accessible and inclusive air transport system.