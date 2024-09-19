ACI World Projects 10% Growth for Passenger Traffic in 2024 to Reach 9.5 Billion

Airports Council International (ACI) World today announces the release of its highly anticipated Annual World Airport Traffic Report projecting 10% growth for passenger traffic in 2024 to reach 9.5 billion.

Drawing data from over 2,700 airports across more than 180 countries and territories, the report offers the most comprehensive overview of the global airport industry and aviation markets for the operating year 2023 and the first half of 2024. It includes full rankings for passenger, cargo, and aircraft traffic.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci commented: “The release of the Annual World Airport Traffic Report highlights the resilience and adaptability of the global aviation industry and demonstrates ACI World’s unmatched ability to predict and analyze industry trends. As we continue to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving landscape, ACI World remains committed to supporting our airport members through advocacy and the development of timely resources.

“The insights provided in this report—reaffirming ACI World’s 99.99% forecasting accuracy—are crucial for aviation stakeholders, policymakers, and industry professionals to make informed, data-driven decisions and strategically plan for the future.”

Bi-annual air travel demand Advisory Bulletin

In tandem with the release of the 2024 World Airport Traffic Report, ACI World also unveils its bi-annual air traffic demand Advisory Bulletin. This trusted source for air travel demand is an essential resource for ACI members and the wider aviation system, further cementing ACI World’s authority in the industry.

Highlights:

2023 global passenger traffic: Global passenger traffic reached 8.7 billion in 2023, representing an increase of 30.6% from 2022 or a recovery at 95% from pre-pandemic results (2019).

99.99% forecasting accuracy: The ACI World Airport Traffic Forecast 2023-2052, released in February 2024, estimated global passenger traffic would reach 8.7 billion. The actual global total for 2023, confirmed in July 2024, astonishingly matched this projection with 99.99% accuracy.



2024 global passenger traffic: Current projections estimate total passenger will reach approximately 9.5 billion, representing 104% of the 2019 level and reflecting a 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth from 2023.

H1 2024 passenger traffic: By June 2024 year-to-date (YTD), total passenger traffic increased by 11% YoY, reaching 102% of the June 2019 YTD level. The international market, driving recovery, saw a 17% YoY increase, while the domestic market grew by 6% YoY.

2024 international passenger traffic: Expected to reach 4.1 billion by the end of 2024, accounting for 43% of total passengers.

2024 domestic passenger traffic: Projected to reach 5.4 billion by the end of 2024, making up 57% of the total.



Despite positive macroeconomic developments such as easing inflationary pressures, the medium-to-long-term outlook remains subject to downside risks such as geopolitical conflicts, labor market bottlenecks, and aircraft delivery constraints. However, the gradual recovery of international passengers and a return to profitability for airlines signal a positive momentum in the industry.