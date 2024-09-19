Kevin Thibault, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO, Resigns

Citing family health concerns, the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Kevin J. Thibault tendered his resignation to the GOAA board effective January 31, 2025.

In his letter to GOAA Board Chairman Tim Weisheyer, Mr. Thibault said:

“Thank you and Immediate Past Chairman Mr. Carson Good for the support you’ve given me over the past two years. I wish you and all the GOAA team all the best.” Mr. Thibault also referred to how he enjoyed his role as CEO. “As a transportation professional, to serve as a state transportation secretary and now as the Chief Executive Officer of the 7th largest airport in the United States has truly been the epitome of a professional career well served. When you look back at what has been accomplished in the past two years, I am confident that this airport is positioned for continued greatness in the years to come.”

The announcement comes after two-plus years at the helm of the Aviation Authority, which has seen dramatic improvements and growth at both Orlando International (MCO) and Orlando Executive (ORL) airports. During this time, passenger traffic went from 50 million passengers to more than 58 million at MCO and cemented its position as the busiest airport in the state of Florida. It also ranks the 7th busiest in the United States and the 18th busiest in the world.

“Kevin has been an exceptional leader and a tireless advocate for our airport and our community,” said Tim Weisheyer, GOAA Board Chairman. “His tenure has been defined by a tireless dedication to excellence and will leave an indelible mark on the Aviation Authority. The Board fully respects his decision to put family first, but we will miss his vision and commitment that enhanced our reputation as a world-class global gateway.”

Prior to joining the Aviation Authority, Mr. Thibault served as Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), where he was responsible for coordinating the planning and development of a safe, viable, and balanced transportation system, including multimodal facilities. Throughout his 19 years with FDOT, Mr. Thibault consistently focused on the importance of partnerships to deliver the transportation needs of the state.

The crowning accomplishments of his GOAA tenure were the successful openings of the $2.8 billion Terminal C, which stands adjacent to the Brightline train station, along with the development and implementation of a new Strategic Plan, renewing the mission, vision and values of the Aviation Authority as well as identifying new strategic priorities aligned with four pillars: People, Connection, Community and Innovation.