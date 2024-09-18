Kansas City International Airport Ranks #3 Large Airport In Annual J.D. Power Airport Customer Satisfaction Study

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) ranked number three in the Large Airport category in overall customer satisfaction among North American airports in the 2024 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

This achievement comes months after the first birthday of the $1.5 billion 40-gate terminal, which opened on February 28, 2023. The 2024 study period evaluated a full year of operations in the new terminal. The 2023 study period overlapped both the old terminals’ and new terminal’s operations.

“The new airport terminal is the shining front door to our community for millions of people,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “To receive such a high ranking in this J.D. Power study demonstrates that a lot of people from throughout North America agree that our facility is outstanding. This sets a great stage for the upcoming FIFA World Cup when people from all around the world will receive their first impressions of the region at Kansas City International Airport.”

“Kansas City continues to reach new highs, and it is fantastic for the airport to receive a high customer service ranking from customers outside the KC area,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “I am proud of our airport, proud of the Aviation Department team and proud of Kansas City!”

“Since opening, the terminal has welcomed record numbers of passengers, received new or expanded air service and received dozens of awards and accolades,” said Aviation Director Melissa Cooper. “Our team designed and built the terminal with the customer in mind, and this direct customer input validates that effort. We are not resting on our laurels. We continue to adjust and improve facilities and services. That will not stop.”

The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail. Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year; and medium airports with 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year. MCI welcomed 11.5 million passengers in 2023.

The study is based on more than 20,000 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days. Travelers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.



