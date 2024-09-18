J.D. Power Ranks MSP Airport No. 1 Among North American Mega Airports

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) earned the No. 1 ranking among mega airports in the newly released J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. In addition, MSP earned the highest customer satisfaction rankings for each of the seven airport dimensions that form the basis for the overall award.

“Our purpose is to provide exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives, and this prestigious recognition demonstrates that we are delivering for our travelers,” said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. “This award also acknowledges the work and focus of all airport employees and our partners who ensure our airport facilities, services and hospitality are maintained at the highest levels and exceed travelers’ expectations.”

MSP, the 18th busiest airport in the United States, scored a 671 in the 2024 J.D. Power study across seven dimensions (in order of importance): ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience. Mega airports, the category that includes MSP, are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

“Taking top customer satisfaction honors for two out of the last three years is a tremendous feat in such a competitive environment,” said MAC Chair Rick King. “It indicates that our customers — local and visiting travelers — appreciate the service provided by our outstanding workers, the unique offerings and amenities, and the overall welcoming experience they enjoy when traveling to and from Minnesota through MSP.”

The study is based on 26,000 customer surveys from those who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days. Travelers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.

MSP served a total of 34.7 million passengers in 2023. In 2024, passenger traffic is trending 8% more than last year. The MAC continues to invest in facilities and innovative services to accommodate growth and meet changing demands of passengers when they travel through the airport.

In partnership with Delta Air Lines in 2023, the MAC launched the single largest interior renovation of concourses and passenger gate areas at MSP’s Terminal 1, which opened in 1962. The $242 million Airport Modernization Program (AMP) is delivering a unified and modern design across six of the terminal’s seven concourses (A, B, C, D, F and G) and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms. That work will be completed by late 2025.

This summer, the MAC broke ground on the 168,000-square-foot Terminal 2 North Expansion project. It will add two additional airline gates and provide space for new restrooms, concession spaces, and additional operational support areas for airlines and tenants when it opens in early 2027.

MSP continues to incorporate technology to support a more seamless passenger journey, whether it’s with online parking reservations that offer guaranteed on-site parking, or the recently expanded MSP RESERVE program, which allows passengers at either airport terminal to reserve a time to go through security.

MSP is also widely recognized for its commitment to passenger accessibility and has achieved the highest level of accreditation based on industry best practices.