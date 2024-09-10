Candace McGraw Named 2024 Recipient of ACI-NA Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, today named Candace McGraw as the 2024 recipient of the Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award. The award, which honors outstanding leadership and innovative vision within the aviation industry, was presented on Monday, September 9, at the ACI-NA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Candace McGraw is a true visionary and a trailblazer in our industry,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Her expertise on every major issue facing airports today—whether it’s cargo, infrastructure investment, passenger satisfaction, innovation, workforce management, air space management, or technology—sets the bar for airport leadership. She has not only led her airport with distinction but has also opened doors for women in aviation worldwide, especially in her current role as the first woman to chair ACI’s World Governing Board.”

Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), is recognized for her extraordinary contributions to the aviation industry. With more than 30 years of operational and legal expertise, McGraw’s leadership has been transformative, guiding her airport through significant challenges and positioning it as a thriving enterprise following an airline’s decision to reduce hub operations. She forged a path for CVG to expand and diversify its services, turning it into a vital hub for both passenger and cargo operations.

“I am very honored to accept this award because I am so deeply passionate about our industry,” said CVG CEO Candace McGraw. “The mission of ACI, both in North America and globally, is to work collaboratively to drive positive advancements in aviation and to increase economic impact to benefit our communities. That mission mirrors the collaborative work done by my colleagues each day at CVG. This award is the direct result of their hard work and commitment to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region.”

Beyond her professional accomplishments, McGraw is celebrated for her commitment to fostering a positive relationship between her airport and the community. She is also recognized for her efforts to promote the airport industry to rising talent and those underrepresented in the field of aviation. Her leadership is both visionary and inclusive, making her a role model for future generations.

The Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award was presented during the ACI-NA Annual Conference and Exhibition, which brings together airport and aviation professionals from across North America to discuss and advance key industry issues.