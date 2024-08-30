Jeffrey Perry, C.M., Named Chief Operating Officer by The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority has named Jeffrey Perry, C.M., as Chief Operating Officer and will lead a team of operations, maintenance, and safety professionals at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) and Downtown Island Airport (DKX). In this position, Mr. Perry will oversee Airfield and Facilities Maintenance, Building Services, Airfield Operations, Public Safety, General Aviation, Technology, and Procurement. He began his new role on August 19, 2024.

Mr. Perry brings a strong background in leadership, team-building, and innovative problem-solving within the aviation industry. He has a proven track record of

overseeing large teams and multi-million-dollar budgets to ensure effective operations. Most recently, he served as Airport Operations Director for the City of Charlotte, where he led a team of 225 personnel, including Airside, Security, SMS, and Public Safety sections. While at the City of Charlotte, Mr. Perry also held the titles of Assistant Airport Operations Director, Airside Operations Manager, and Airfield Maintenance Project Manager.

"I am very excited to join the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority and contribute to their strategic vision for the surrounding community,” said Mr. Perry. “The role of Chief Operating Officer presents a fantastic opportunity for my professional development, and I am eager to make a meaningful impact on the organization. I look forward to meeting the team and collaborating to optimize the operational efficiency of the airports."

Mr. Perry received a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives and has served as a Board Member for the North Carolina Airports Association.