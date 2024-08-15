Lufthansa Group Unveils New Premium Lounge Experience at Newark Liberty International Airport

Lufthansa Group officially opened its brand new, premium lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B. Designed and created by Germany’s Kitzig Design Studios International, the final product involved approximately 30 local companies to bring the project to fruition. This approximately 10 million USD venture underscores Lufthansa's commitment to invest in their customers and provide an unparalleled preflight experience.

“Lufthansa Group is investing 2.5 billion euro into product enhancements up until 2025, and investments in our lounges are an important part of this,” said Dirk Janzen, Vice President Passenger Airlines Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group. “The quality of the overall customer experience, on the ground and onboard, is of utmost importance to us, and therefore upgrades, refurbishments and newly introduced products are occurring at a rapid pace.”

Designed with the Passenger in Mind

The new lounge boasts a spacious and modern design spanning over 6,370 square feet, offering a comfortable, modern and relaxing atmosphere for approximately 165 guests – a 25% increase in capacity from the previous lounge. The space caters specifically to Lufthansa Group's First Class, Business Class, HON and Senator passengers. Furthermore, not only Lufthansa’s premium passengers have access to the new lounge, but also the customers from other Lufthansa Group airlines that serve Newark Airport – namely Austrian Airlines and SWISS.

The lounge’s multifunctional design caters to every need prior to the actual flight. One-third of the space is dedicated to working and business needs, offering functional community tables. All tables offer the possibility of wireless charging and power plugs, and wireless printing is available as well. The remaining area prioritizes relaxation with comfort seating options targeted towards different sized groups – from a single seat for a sole traveler to couples seating and larger group clusters. Two multifunctional private rooms provide a place for calls, meetings, or even a space for children. The lounge design features urban elements with a nod to the industrial sector, creating a modern and luxurious environment for all guests.

Culinary Offerings, Including Local Fare

As a nod to its New Jersey location, Lufthansa Group aims to bring a variety of locally farmed ingredients from the region to the table. The lounge’s Bistro culinary area will offer a rotating menu offering a selection of fresh local food items. The summer offering will include Jersey corn sweet bread with candied tomato jam and BLT sandwiches with trumpet mushrooms, bacon, crispy lettuce and Jersey tomato jam on sourdough bread. First Class passengers and HONs are offered a private dining section that features an a la carte menu comprised of two appetizers, two main courses and dessert, as well as a dedicated selection of premium wines and champagne. For passengers seeking a refreshment, the Skyline Bar, positioned in the center of the lounge, features a delightful selection of cocktails, New Jersey craft beer on tap, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage options prepared by a dedicated bartender team.

Lufthansa’s Worldwide Lounge Service

Lufthansa currently operates approximately 60 lounges at 17 destinations worldwide, offering customers a relaxing sanctuary wherever their travels take them. Based upon their cabin class and status, Lufthansa passengers can have access to four distinct types of lounge spaces – First Class, Senator, Business and Frankfurt’s Welcome Lounge – each providing a pleasant respite in which to wait for a flight, relax or work.