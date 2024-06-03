LAZ Enters Canadian Market With Contract to Manage Parking Services at Edmonton International Airport

LAZ Parking , the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract to manage parking services at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), the major air passenger and cargo facility serving the Edmonton Metropolitan Region of Alberta, Canada. The contract marks an exciting first foray into the Canadian market for LAZ and will bring LAZ’s best-in-class services to Canadian clients as well as the company’s people-first focus to new team members.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Edmonton International Airport to oversee parking services at this busy international hub of passenger and cargo air traffic,” said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. “Breaking into the Canadian market is both an acknowledgment of our reputation for providing superior, best-in-class services to customers and clients and an opportunity to bring that same high level of service to the first of what we hope will be many new customers and clients in Canada.”

Under the agreement, LAZ will take over self-parking and valet parking services at the airport as well as ground transportation and shuttle services. With more than 10,000 parking spaces, Edmonton International Airport is Canada’s fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. The airport is located 8 miles south of Edmonton, the provincial capital of Alberta. It offers non-stop service to more than 50 destinations that include major cities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe. In 2023, YEG welcomed 7.5 million passengers and continues to be a hub facility for Western Canada and Northern Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome LAZ Parking to our airport ecosystem. Their innovative solutions and proven customer service align with our commitment to providing the best possible passenger experience,” said Carmen Donnelly, Vice President of Passenger Experience and Terminal Operations at Edmonton International Airport (YEG). “Parking is an important part of the travel journey at YEG, and it's our goal to make this process as convenient and seamless as possible.”

LAZ founding partner Jeff Karp expressed excitement about the new partnership and the opportunity to enhance service delivery and technology solutions at the Edmonton Airport. “The YEG team has developed an impressive parking and transportation operation with a variety of products and services available for travelers in the Edmonton region,” he said. “By selecting LAZ as the new service provider, the airport is well positioned for future growth as our two organizations collaborate to introduce new technological innovations that further enhance the traveling experience.”