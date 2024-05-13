HDR’s Erin Slayton Elected to Leadership Role at WTS International

Erin Slayton, P.E., has been elected to the executive committee of WTS International, continuing a tradition of notable HDR participation in WTS. Her initial two-year term as vice chair will be followed by two years as chair and then two years serving as past chair of the 9,000-member organization committed to furthering women in transportation. Slayton serves as HDR’s transportation program management services director and has been an active participant with WTS for much of her two-decade career. Based in South Carolina, she helped charter the state chapter in 2019 after moving to the area. “I’m excited and humbled by this incredible honor,” Slayton said. “WTS does vital work to promote the role of women in transportation and I know it’s been a big part of my own journey. I’m looking forward to supporting our 69 chapters in their day-to-day work. I’m still an active part of my chapter in South Carolina, through which I’ve met so many amazing women, and I’m excited to help expand and improve the opportunities for others.” HDR has a long history of supporting WTS International. Across North America, more than 300 employees participate regularly in WTS chapters, including more than 30 who serve as chapter officers, board members or committee leaders. Slayton will be the fourth leader from HDR to serve as chair of WTS International. “HDR is proud to support WTS because it’s clear that the success of the next generation of transportation leadership depends upon building a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said HDR Transportation President Tom McLaughlin. “Erin has already been a great ambassador for WTS and all it stands for, and this role will only further her influence and impact. I can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes over the next six years.” Slayton was elected to the post by WTS members and sworn in May 10 at the conclusion of the WTS International Annual Conference.