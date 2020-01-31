Passenger Count at Baton Rouge Metro Airport Hits Seven-Year High

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) passenger enplanements increased by 14 percent in December, and finished up 2.6 percent for 2019. The 2019 total passenger volume was up for the third consecutive year, hitting a seven-year high of 822,425 passengers.

American captured the most passengers in 2019 with a 38 percent share, followed by Delta at 36% and United at 26 percent. The BTR combined flight load factor, which is the percentage of seats filled, rose to 78.8 percent from 75.7 percent the prior year.

“We are pleased to experience continued growth at BTR, and to hit a seven-year passenger volume record,” said Mike Edwards, Baton Rouge Metro Airport director of Aviation. “We appreciate the additional seating capacity provided by our airlines, and the customers that have supported it by flying BTR.”



