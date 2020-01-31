Airports Council Welcomes Infrastructure Framework that Includes a Much-Needed Increase to the Passenger Facility Charge

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) welcomed an infrastructure framework from House Democrats that includes a much-needed increase to the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC).

“The House Democrats’ infrastructure framework recognizes the time has finally come to increase the woefully outdated Passenger Facility Charge (PFC),” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin Burke. “A long-overdue adjustment to the PFC will provide the lift America’s airports need to take off into the future. Unlike a $40 bag fee that just pads an airline’s bottom line, a modernized PFC will help our terminally challenged airports make transformative investments in new infrastructure that will improve the passenger experience for millions of travelers. I am particularly thankful for the leadership of Chairman DeFazio, the father of the PFC, for making this one of his top legislative priorities.”



