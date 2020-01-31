Jet Linx Appoints New Base Presidents for its Chicago and Detroit Private Terminals

Jet Linx announced the appointment of two new Base Presidents; Brian Goodman, base president of Jet Linx Chicago, and Bill Royce, base president of Jet Linx Detroit. Goodman and Royce will be responsible for leading daily flight and ground operations, as well as for driving development, expansion and growth at the Chicago and Detroit locations which originally opened in 2018 and 2016, respectively. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, president and chief executive officer of Jet Linx.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Royce and Brian Goodman as base presidents at two of our rapidly-growing locations in Chicago and Detroit,” said Walker. “Mr. Goodman and Mr. Royce bring many years of experience and expertise to Jet Linx that will undoubtedly enable our teams to further expand our footprint in the Midwest and ensure we continue delivering unparalleled and personalized client services to new and existing clients.”

For over 20 years, Goodman has worked in brand advertising, marketing, business strategy and media sales, with a deep knowledge of brand and business development. In addition to significant experience spanning marketing and media giants, including Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Allstate, McDonald’s, Viacom and National Geographic, Goodman helped launch the Sean Combs-backed startup REVOLT before turning his focus to co-founding and spearheading the development of an online EdTech platform and a data-driven niche healthcare SaaS service.

“I’m delighted to join the Jet Linx team on their continued mission to provide clients with global private jet solutions from the local level,” said Goodman. “Jet Linx’s philosophy of providing a personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions is truly unique, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Chicago team at such a pivotal time for the Company.”

With more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing in the automotive industry, Royce specializes in strategic businesses through cultivating client relationships and leading high-performing teams. Prior to joining Jet Linx, Royce held senior leadership roles at R. L. Polk & Co. for nearly 15 years. While with that company, he held the positions of vice president of business development, in which he spearheaded numerous successful partnerships that resulted in multimillion-dollar growth for the company, and vice president of global price and specifications, where he managed the integration activities in the acquisition of ROADTODATA.

“I am excited to join the Jet Linx team and apply my many years of leadership experience and knowledge of the local community to the growing Detroit market,” said Royce. “I look forward to supporting Jet Linx in exceeding goals on both a local and national scale and providing hyper-personalized services to the region’s most discerning clients.”