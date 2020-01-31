Moscow Domodedovo has Launched an Online Duty-Free Shop

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has digitized its sales of goods and services. In the first stage of the project, the airport has introduced an online platform for pre-ordering goods from duty-free shops.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME)
Jan 31st, 2020
1
Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has digitalized its sales of goods and services. In the first stage of the project, the airport has introduced an online platform for pre-ordering goods from duty-free shops. The largest airports in the world, including London (Heathrow), Singapore (Changi), Frankfurt (Frankfurt), Seoul (Incheon), are providing similar services.

The air hub is offering special features for its customers. Firstly, the pricing on the platform is 7% lower than in stores. Secondly, we are planning to introduce a group-buying feature. This way, a traveler receives a sharable link to the bag, allowing its friends to add the goods of their choice. The service will automatically place an order.

Prior to the launch, the platform is featuring over four thousand goods from Heinemann Duty Free shops. It is a leading company on the global travel retail market, operating shops at 74 airports in 28 countries. The catalog supports Russian and English languages. A customer can choose goods on the airport’s website and place an order online. Upon arrival at the airport, a traveler names the order reference and makes a purchase. Moreover, a customer can change the order at the shop without losing a discount.

Domodedovo is planning to employ the platform as an e-commerce hub for all service providers at the airport, including food, taxies, business lounges, etc. Later, the service can include large Moscow shops.


