Boise Airports Surpasses Four Million Passengers in 2019

The Boise Airport set a record for passenger traffic in 2019 with over 4.1 million passengers travelling through BOI. Boise’s passenger traffic grew six percent over 2018 and continues to grow at a faster pace than the national average.

“As the entire Treasure Valley continues to grow, so does the demand for air service. In 2019 airlines increased air service to a number of existing markets including top destinations like Seattle and Los Angeles,” said Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport Director. “We expect traffic in 2020 to grow as well, with new service to Atlanta and increased service to other destinations, which is why we’ve been working so hard to ensure the Boise Airport is prepared for that growth.”

Airlines have already announced several new flights coming in 2020 for the Boise Airport.

In March, Alaska Airlines will begin twice-daily service to Los Angeles and add an additional daily flight to San Diego.

Southwest Airlines will add an additional flight Monday through Friday to Denver, San Jose and Sacramento, and an additional flight to Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday.

Delta Air Lines will begin a daily flight to Atlanta beginning in July.

In anticipation of increased passenger traffic and additional air service, the Boise Airport has begun its multi-year airport expansion plan, BOI Upgrade.

In 2019 the airport added an additional lane to the TSA checkpoint, growing from five to six lanes. The additional lane is utilized during peak periods and increases passenger throughput by 20 percent – which helps reduce wait times for travelers.

This year, the airport will expand its economy parking lot by paving a gravel portion of the lot, increasing public parking by approximately 250 spaces. The airport will also begin construction of a five-level, 700 stall, employee parking garage near the corner of Wright St. and S. Owyhee St.



