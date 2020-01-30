PASSUR Aerospace to Provide Fully Integrated Operations Software for Salt Lake City International Airport

Focusing on real-time surface management and predictive decision-support tools.

PASSUR Aerospace
Jan 30th, 2020

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. announced it has contracted with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to provide a fully integrated operations software solution – part of Salt Lake City Airport's $4.1 billion redevelopment program. SLC is the 23rd busiest airport in North America and the 85th busiest in the world, with more than 340 flights departing daily. The first phase of the SLC airport redevelopment project is expected to open in September 2020, providing an efficient and sustainable facility to support regional and global travel.

PASSUR's mission is to grow global aviation capacity to meet current and future demand for air travel while minimizing the need for costly infrastructure investments. We can achieve these objectives by providing a digital, collaborative platform where airlines, airports, and Air Navigation Service Providers work together to optimize their internal operations while also addressing problems that can only be solved by sharing data and information on a common platform with all key stakeholders. PASSUR analytics extract meaningful information from data to predict, manage, and remove constraints on the surface and in the air.

PASSUR's solutions are delivered on a web-hosted platform, and will include participation of all key SLC stakeholders, contributing to Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) at SLC. The PASSUR solutions portfolio provided to Salt Lake City International Airport will include the following core competencies:

  • Improved real-time collaboration during impactful events, which in turn drive better outcomes in terms of fewer cancellations, delays, and improved customer experience
  • Improved situational awareness for airport staff, airlines, and service support operations, resulting in efficiency gains of shared and finite airport resources
  • Improved information flow and sharing with the entire airport stakeholder base, leading to better resource allocation and complete and quick capture of all fees

"PASSUR is excited to directly support Salt Lake City's continued growth and commitment to customer service, safety and operational excellence. PASSUR's new Ariva, platform, which fully integrates a suite of powerful airport solutions will help facilitate increased situational awareness and enhanced communications across the airport and among key stakeholders," said Douglas Hofsass, senior vice president of global airports and business aviation.


