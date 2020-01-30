New FinanceBuzz Study Finds the 10 Worst U.S. Airports for Late Travelers

FinanceBuzz released its study of the 10 worst airports for late travelers, with Newark International Airport topping the list. Also included are the 10 best airports, those where you're most likely to make your flight even if you are running behind.

"There are two types of air travelers: those who think arriving at the airport any later than a full three hours before their scheduled flight time is 'cutting it close' and those who calculate the absolute latest they can arrive and still make it to their gate before the final boarding call," said Tracy Odell, VP of Content at FinanceBuzz. "This study is for the latter group. We looked at 12 different data points for the nation's 45 busiest airports. Our analysis revealed the airports where you're most likely to miss your flight when you're running late, and also where you have the best chance of making your flight."



