Premier Private Jets Hires Angie Wessinger as Director of Charter Sales

Angie Wessinger has joined the team at Premier Private Jets as the director of charter sales. Angie comes to Premier with over 25 years of customer service experience, nearly 15 years of management experience and 23 years of aviation experience with 16 of those years being primarily dedicated to aircraft charter sales. Angie is a veteran in the industry and has earned much respect from her industry peers. Her experience includes time with Pentastar Aviation, based in Pontiac, MI, and FlightWorks, based in Atlanta, GA. Her career success has been proven by her customer retention and well exceeding her sales goals throughout her career.

Angie’s goal with Premier is to make them one of the most trusted and profitable charter operators in the country. She looks forward to growing and developing the sales team into one of the most reputable around while providing the safest and best service as a one-way operator.

“Angie is an industry sales veteran with previous career sales experience at both Pentastar and Flightworks. I’ve personally known Angie since her early days at Pentastar. Angie brings a vast amount of sales and leadership experience to the Premier team. Enhancing our leadership team is a critical step in our evolution as the industry’s “Best Value Operator.” I feel very lucky to work alongside such a talented leader,” says Josh Birmingham, president & CEO of Premier Private Jets.

Angie was born and raised in Southeast, Michigan. She was introduced to her husband, Jeff, while working in the aviation industry. Jeff is from the suburbs of Atlanta, GA and was a pilot himself. They have three sons: Tyler (21), Noah (18) and Jeffrey Jr. (4). During their marriage, they have lived in Michigan, Georgia and now Florida. Angie’s passions have always included her family, the Detroit Tigers and New Kids on the Block. Angie has enjoyed volunteering for her son’s schools, sports teams, marching band, church and the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conferences throughout the years.



