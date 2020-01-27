Spirit Doubles Down on Blockbuster BWI Growth

America’s fastest-growing airline announces new international service, expanded access to Florida and Puerto Rico from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
Jan 27th, 2020

Baltimore is booming and ready for MORE GO, starting spring of 2020. Fueled by double-digit growth over the past year, the brightest planes in the sky will connect more dots from BWI—and they’ll be flying more often.

Coming in April

  • Flights to Florida will be even more convenient starting April 22. Spirit will add new frequencies to Central and South Florida, jumping to four flights a day between BWI and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
  • Flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will run three to four times a day depending on the day of the week.

“BaltiMoreGo” in May

  • One month later, Guests get more flights to Puerto Rico. On May 21, less than a year after launch, Spirit will double its daily service between BWI and San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in recognition of the route’s exceptionally strong performance.
  • That same day, Spirit will launch its new daily service to San Salvador’s El Salvador International Airport (SAL) from BWI, becoming the first airline to connect the two airports nonstop.

“Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) is a key component of the Spirit’s route network,” said Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby. “We’re adding nonstop flights from BWI to take our guests where they want to go, while adding even MORE GO by connecting them to many exotic destinations via our international gateways of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.”

Kirby continued, “We launched Baltimore/Washington-San Juan in February 2019 and have been extremely pleased with the performance of the market. Baltimore travelers told us they wanted nonstop service to El Salvador, bolstering our BWI international service portfolio which includes Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica.”

“The added international and domestic service from Spirit Airlines is excellent news for BWI Marshall Airport customers,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport.  “Our passengers are enjoying more travel opportunities as Spirit continues to grow.”



