ANA Announces Updated Flight Services at Haneda Airport Terminal 2 and Terminal 3

ANA to develop notification system that will allow passengers to check their departure terminal in real time.

All Nippon Airways (ANA)
Jan 24th, 2020

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-star airline for seven consecutive years, will start operating both domestic and international flights out of Terminal 2 at Haneda Airport (HND) and continue to serve international flights out of Terminal 3 starting on Mar. 29. The changes reflect the increase in international flights operated by ANA and will further improve convenience for passengers who will now be able to connect to flights out of Terminal 2.

“ANA has expanded its international service in order to meet the growing demand for travel to Japan, and the changes at Haneda Airport will equip us to meet passenger needs,” said Masaki Yokai, senior vice president of ANA. “We are excited about the prospect of strengthening our ability to offer convenient and efficient travel to our growing customer base.”

Terminal 3 was formerly known as the International Terminal, and its new name was initially announced in February 2019. Officials at Haneda Airport chose to rename the terminal to simplify the flight experience for passengers. In light of these changes, ANA encourages passengers to check which terminal their flight will depart from before arriving at the airport.


