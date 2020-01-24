Desert Jet Launches Artist Series at its Brand New Executive FBO Facility in the Coachella Valley

Desert Jet is bringing vibrancy to the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in the Coachella Valley with the launch of its new artist series.

Each quarter, Desert Jet will feature a local artist and display his/her art collection throughout the company’s brand new, cutting‐edge FBO (Fixed Base Operator) facility, Desert Jet Center. The exhibition will transform the modern lobby into a gallery for travelers to peruse and enjoy. From abstract and impressionism to modern and contemporary, the fine art paintings and sculptures will bring refinement and style defined by each artist featured.

Launching the artist series is abstract artist, Michael Lydon. Since childhood, Lydon has been very enthusiastic about artistic expression, cars, and the California lifestyle. At the age of 27, he migrated to Los Angeles, California, to make his mark in the artworld. Lydon had a natural talent for sketching and painting without training and discovered his trailblazing unique approach in applying paint to the canvas just a few years before moving out west. Over the next few decades, Lydon’s pieces have satisfied the pallet of serious art collectors, celebs and art lovers from coast to coast. He has auctioned his Pollacklike masterpieces at Bonham’s & Butterfields, shown in galleries, and has graced dozens of Beverly Hills A‐list celebrity charity events where he auctioned his works to raise awareness and funds for causes close to his heart.



