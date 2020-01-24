James Obletz Named President of Delaware North’s Travel Division

Delaware North has named James Obletz president of its travel division. Obletz will be responsible for providing oversight and strategic direction for the company’s portfolio of 24 airports throughout North America.

Obletz was serving as the company’s senior vice president of corporate development, leading Delaware North’s growth and strategic investment efforts across all its subsidiaries in the travel, sports, gaming, parks and resorts, and international sectors, including the 2019 acquisition of Creative Food Group, which added more than 30 restaurants across five airports to the company’s portfolio.

Prior to joining Delaware North in August 2016, Obletz worked in New York City as an executive director in the investment banking division at J.P. Morgan. He began his career in 2003 with M&T Bank in Buffalo as a banking officer and part of its highly regarded Management Development Program. A Buffalo native, Obletz graduated with honors and a degree in economics from Boston College. He later earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, where he studied corporate finance.

Delaware North operates dining and retail services at more than 35 airports and travel hubs around the world, including Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Logan International Airport, London Heathrow Airport and Melbourne (Australia) Airport. The company’s 300-plus total airport outlets include more than 200 brands — a mix of award-winning proprietary concepts, local and national partnerships and franchises.



