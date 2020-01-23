Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Begins Monumental Year and Decade with Major Customer Focused Initiatives and Amenities

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport launched a monumental year and decade today by ushering in a new era of customer-centered travel. The airport unveiled a new SEA airport brand identity and a suite of improvements that reflect the spirit of our Pacific Northwest home. The traveling public will begin seeing new brightly colored signage, uniforms and digital tools as the first examples of the airport’s commitment to elevating the travel experience.

“Customers deserve a consistently excellent travel experience, one that reflects their interests and demonstrates our values,” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle. “We want SEA to celebrate and represent the originality, diversity, and beauty of the Pacific Northwest as we go into a monumental year and decade. Our new brand identity and promise also stands up for our values and makes a clear commitment to the kind of experience we intend to offer.”

“A thriving regional economy depends on a well-run airport and seamless connections across the globe,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “We are underway with the largest investments in the history of the airport. It’s time to make major investments in customer service, appearance, and traveler experience that reflect the spirit of our region.”

The traveling public experience momentum at SEA through new community-focused experiences, new digital tools, and new customer services.

Here to Help – New Customer Services

The newly launched flySEA.org makes for an easier online user experience.

SEA Visitor Pass is back! It is a free program to allow approved, non-ticketed visitors to go post-security to spend more time with friends and family. SEA is doubling the daily capacity to 200 guests per day as of Jan. 15.

When you tweet or DM us with a question, our recently founded social media care team is there with more real-time responses.

The recently inaugurated Information Desk, which is located on the ticketing level, near Security Checkpoint #3, is staffed daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. by SEA Pathfinders ready to answer questions and point customers in the right direction.

We’re dedicated to meeting diverse needs, such as accessibility challenges and hidden disabilities, so all customers can expect a smooth travel journey through the airport. As part of that, we updated our SEA Airport App with accessible wayfinding.

Airport volunteers are welcome ambassadors for SEA and essential to our passengers. As the airport evolves in 2020, we are expanding the volunteer program to meet our traveler’s needs.

“Unique and local brands create a memorable experience for customers at SEA,” said Chef Kathy Casey of SEA’s Lucky Louie Fish Shack, Dish D’Lish and Rel’Lish Burger Lounge. “As a frequent flyer myself, I know that dining and retail is an integral part of an airport experience. Our menus and our teams echo this with local ingredients and that extra smile to make the guests SEA experience a true taste of the region.”

Destination Discovery – Cultural Connections

The ability to explore art and music at SEA is a massive part of an elevated travel experience that is uniquely Pacific Northwest with more opportunity for the public to engage with us. The Port of Seattle Commission doubled the funding of our public art program to $20 million over the next five years.

New art pieces in the International Arrivals Facility and North Satellite reflect local, natural beauty.

Our expanded performance program in 2020 opens two new performance spaces in Concourse A and Central Terminal.

"SEA has tremendous potential and exciting plans for the future,” said Steven Reinemund, VP, eCommerce and SEA Frequent Traveler Committee. “The airport is an economic driver for the Puget Sound, and as a regular business traveler, I value how it continues to elevate and improve the travel experience. This brand is part of that journey."

The Future is Now – A Monumental Year

This year, we re-open the completed Central Terminal, with the two story Salty’s at SEA and BrewTop Social restaurant and an incredible airfield viewing experience.

We open the International Arrivals Facility – our modern welcome to a modern world.

We will welcome over a dozen new restaurants and shops open at SEA in 2020, including Mi Casa, Capitol Hill Food Hall and Seattle Beer Union. With more opportunities for small, local and disadvantaged businesses, the airport reflects our Pacific Northwest community.

“This past decade saw historic, record setting tourism performance for our region,” said Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk. “There is much excitement for the new SEA brand, which better links Visit Seattle and our gateway airport, to allow us to promote and celebrate this destination. Globally, SEA will resonate within our key market segments to reinforce our amazing part of the world.”

Through a formal brand development process, including research with airport partners, local residents, and travelers nationwide, SEA arrived at a brand that reflects what people love about travel, what they associate with our region and what they value in airports. The brand represents a clear commitment to focus on customer well-being, with an experience that reflects the very best character and nature of our Pacific Northwest home.

The name of the airport remains Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. SEA has been the official identifier for the airport since 1943. It’s the airport code people see on their luggage tags and when they book a reservation online, and it reduces confusion with the municipal government of our neighboring community, the City of SeaTac. “Sea-Tac” is a nickname for the airport. People throughout our region know and have affection for the name and will likely continue using it. And, that’s great.



