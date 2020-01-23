dnata and Toll Deliver Air Cargo Expertise to Western Sydney International

Western Sydney Airport has partnered with an additional two freight industry leaders, dnata and Toll Group, to collaborate on the design of its freight precinct, adding to the 10 freight industry partners already signed up.

Western Sydney Airport Chief Executive Officer Graham Millett said Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will open up global markets to Australian exporters, supporting the NSW economy into the future

“This freight precinct has the potential to become Sydney’s most important freight hub, generating thousands of jobs, and we’re thrilled to have two of the industry’s leaders, dnata and Toll Group, on board enabling us to optimize the functionality and design for our freight customers at Sydney’s new Airport,” Millett said.

“Western Sydney International has the capacity to become one of Australia’s largest airports in years to come, so engaging with our customers to develop a ‘fit-for-purpose’ precinct upon opening and into the future is critical.

“For freight companies, it’s an enticing proposition - we can offer landside and airside freight access on a greenfield site with 24/7 operations. Our MOU partners can share with us what size facility they need, what technology they want and how they want it designed to optimize productivity.”

With expertise in ground-handling along with other airline support services, dnata will provide a unique insight into the operations required to support both passenger and cargo services.

“dnata is excited to partner with Western Sydney Airport in both shaping the future of freight and growing the freight market. This partnership enables dnata to fulfill our strategy of providing the highest level of customer service, as well as offering the most innovative solutions to the market,” dnata Head of Cargo Terence Yong said.

Toll Group’s experience in developing state-of-the-art capabilities will also be invaluable in developing Australia’s newest freight hub.

“As one of the leading operators of domestic air freight in Australia, Toll is delighted to be sharing its expertise with Western Sydney Airport. We recognize the significant opportunity this new airport creates to service our customers and meet the demands of our freight operations,” Toll Group General Manager Aviation Noel Prosser said.

Western Sydney International will capitalize on the growing demand for Australia’s fresh produce abroad and create opportunities to export temperature-sensitive and perishable products.

“For producers across the region and beyond into regional NSW, many of which are small to medium and family-owned, Western Sydney International’s 24/7 operations will be the key to growing their businesses by unlocking lucrative Asian fresh-produce markets,” Millett said.







