GNV Sets Another All-Time Record for Passenger Traffic in 2019

Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) announced they’ve set another all-time record for passenger traffic in 2019. A total of 558,246 travelers flew in and out of the North Central Florida airport last year: a 17.18 percent increase over 2018’s record-breaking 476,396 passengers (and almost tripling 2018’s 6 percent growth over 2017 traffic). GNV’s passenger boarding numbers continue to outpace both area population growth rate and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) forecasts.

“This major increase in traffic is great news for our region, our community, our travelers and our 350+ airport and tenant employees,” said Allan Penksa, CEO, Gainesville Alachua County Regional Airport Authority (GACRAA). “It was another outstanding year at GNV, where we added two daily nonstops to Dallas Fort Worth (DFW); TSA Pre✓ on every flight and broke ground on our 15,200-square foot terminal expansion, all improving our passenger convenience and experience. This new passenger traffic record just proves that more people from our region are choosing to ‘Fly Easy’ to and from GNV and we are very grateful for their loyalty to our local airport.”

Air service at GNV is provided by the two largest carriers in the world, American Airlines and Delta Airlines, with nonstop flights to four major international hubs of Atlanta (ATL); Charlotte (CLT); Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Miami (MIA) and connecting service to 343 destinations in 55 countries. The breakdown of 2019’s record passenger traffic included 278,387 deplanements and 279,859 enplanements.

“GNV’s success is a testament to the positive experiences of our passengers and a continuing dynamic economy,” Penksa added. “We thank our passengers for choosing to Fly Easy at GNV. Your continued support means so much to our team, and we anticipate more great news in the future.”



