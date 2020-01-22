Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Kicks Off Major Customer-Focused Initiatives and Amenities

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) launched a monumental year and decade today by ushering in a new era of customer-centered travel. The airport unveiled a new SEA airport brand identity and a suite of improvements that reflect the spirit of our Pacific Northwest home. The traveling public will begin seeing new brightly colored signage, uniforms and digital tools as the first examples of the airport’s commitment to elevating the travel experience.

“Customers deserve a consistently excellent travel experience, one that reflects their interests and demonstrates our values,” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle. “We want SEA to celebrate and represent the originality, diversity, and beauty of the Pacific Northwest as we go into a monumental year and decade. Our new brand identity and promise also stands up for our values and makes a clear commitment to the kind of experience we intend to offer.”

“A thriving regional economy depends on a well-run airport and seamless connections across the globe,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “We are underway with the largest investments in the history of the airport. It’s time to make major investments in customer service, appearance, and traveler experience that reflect the spirit of our region.”