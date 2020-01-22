Spokane International Airport Sets New Total Passenger Record in 2019

Spokane International Airport experienced a historic first in 2019 with a record 4,112,784 total passengers traveling through the airport, driven by a 3.1 percent increase in enplanements (outbound passengers). This is the third consecutive year of record-breaking passenger traffic at the airport.

“As a result of robust increase in seat capacity from our airline partners including Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines, both of which added new service to San Diego and Everett, respectively, and a growing regional economy that resulted in strong demand to fill those seats from business and leisure travelers, Spokane International Airport eclipsed the four million passenger mark for the first time in its history,” stated Spokane Airport Board chair Ezra Eckhardt. “As the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region’s economy continues to advance, so does the demand for connectivity to current as well as new destinations.”

Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane Airports added, “While we celebrate a record year of passenger activity in 2019, we are also excited about the benefits to our regional economy of new nonstop service in 2020 including Alaska Airlines service to Los Angeles and San Francisco; Delta Air Lines service to Atlanta and United Airlines service to Houston. We are grateful for the commitment that our airline partners have made to provide greater and more convenient connectivity to the global economy for our region.”



