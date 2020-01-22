Spokane International Airport Sets New Total Passenger Record in 2019

This is the third consecutive year of record-breaking passenger traffic at the airport.

Spokane International Airport (GEG)
Jan 22nd, 2020
Terminal Aerial 2019
Spokane International Airport

Spokane International Airport experienced a historic first in 2019 with a record 4,112,784 total passengers traveling through the airport, driven by a 3.1 percent increase in enplanements (outbound passengers). This is the third consecutive year of record-breaking passenger traffic at the airport.

“As a result of robust increase in seat capacity from our airline partners including Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines, both of which added new service to San Diego and Everett, respectively, and a growing regional economy that resulted in strong demand to fill those seats from business and leisure travelers, Spokane International Airport eclipsed the four million passenger mark for the first time in its history,” stated Spokane Airport Board chair Ezra Eckhardt. “As the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region’s economy continues to advance, so does the demand for connectivity to current as well as new destinations.” 

Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane Airports added, “While we celebrate a record year of passenger activity in 2019, we are also excited about the benefits to our regional economy of new nonstop service in 2020 including Alaska Airlines service to Los Angeles and San Francisco; Delta Air Lines service to Atlanta and United Airlines service to Houston.  We are grateful for the commitment that our airline partners have made to provide greater and more convenient connectivity to the global economy for our region.”


More in Airports
Beijing Daxing International Airport
SWISS to Serve New Daxing International Airport with Its Beijing flights
Jan 22nd, 2020
Southwest Expands Hawaii Service at Oakland International
Jan 22nd, 2020
National Plan for Vacation Day: The Antidote to 'Vacation Deprivation'
Jan 22nd, 2020
Springfield Airport Finishes the Decade On a Roll
2019 was another record year and marked 8th consecutive year of growth.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Brian Hamman
Hamman Elected Chair of Airport Board
The other commissioners include John E. Manning, Cecil L Pendergrass and Ray Sandelli.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Acc
Sylvia Palmer Joins ACC as Director, Regulatory Affairs
She will work closely with ACC committees and help advance the new ACC Strategic Plan, including serving point on trends and technologies that will impact aviation and airport facilities.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Plaza Premium Lounge Lands in Dubai International
The world’s largest and award-winning network of independent airport lounges expands footprint in the Middle East, joining existing locations in Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Riyadh and Salalah.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ana
ANA Conducts Real-world Testing for Autonomous Electric Bus at Haneda International Airport
ANA Conducts Real-world Testing for Autonomous Electric Bus at Haneda International Airport.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Leidos Selects Rohde and Schwarz Full IP VCS for the FAA Future Flight Services Program
Leidos in turn awarded Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. a contract to provide the voice communications system (VCS) as the new central communication platform for this program.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Nice Côte d'Azur to be Connected to Bahrain with Gulf Air Furthering its Responsible Development Policy
This expansion in flights from the Mediterranean airport will make use of the latest-generation A321neo, one of the lowest-emission aircraft on the market.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Toledo Express Airport Reports 1.69 Percent Increase in Passenger Traffic for 2019
A total of 245,389 passengers flew through TOL in 2019, which helped drive the airport’s seventh consecutive year-over-year increase in passenger traffic and marks the highest passenger total at the airport since 2008.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Cle
New Restaurants Pack More Tasty Food and Drink for Fliers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
Flying through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) just got tastier with the recent openings of two new dining spots: Cantina taqueria and tequila bar and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger Keith O&rsquo;Brien (left), and Southwest passenger Karen Burleson, were surprised as the &ldquo;GRRand Passengers&rdquo; as the Ford Airport celebrated its record-setting 2019
Ford Airport Sets Record for Seventh Straight Year, Surprises GRRand Passengers
Jan 21st, 2020