Melbourne Airport Welcomes New Chief of Aviation – Shane O’Hare

Melbourne Airport is pleased to announce it has welcomed Shane O’Hare into the business as chief of aviation.

O’Hare will be responsible for leading the airport’s extensive 24/7 aviation operation focusing on driving growth at the state’s primary tourism gateway.

O’Hare has more than 40 years’ experience working in the global aviation industry across airlines, private aviation, alliances, charter and tourism.

Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi said he is pleased to welcome O’Hare at Australia’s busiest 24/7 airport.

“I’m extremely pleased Shane O’Hare chose to join us as our Chief of Aviation. In this critical role, Shane will oversee Melbourne’s aviation business focusing on attracting new international airlines, while looking at ways to continually improve operating performance,” said Strambi.

“Shane’s wealth of industry experience will further strengthen our leadership team. He is passionate about Melbourne and Victoria and will play a key role in the success of our business moving forward.”

O’Hare said he was delighted to join the business.

“I am delighted to start the next chapter of my career as Chief of Aviation at Melbourne Airport where I can bring my expertise across the global airline industry across to the nation’s busiest and fastest-growing curfew-free airport.”

“I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and our innovation to help make Melbourne and Victoria proud of Melbourne Airport.”



